‘Thank God I was wearing this shirt’: Woman issues warning after revealing something shocking about Ring doorbell cameras

Since its release in 2014, Ring doorbells have become a staple in most homes. Its innovative smartphone link and included security camera can really make a difference when it comes to being safe in your home. But after a bad experience, Ivanka (@tidymoose) explained why she’s adamant she’ll never use the product again.

“If you’re someone who owns a Ring doorbell camera, you might want to pay attention,” she began. “Heck, if you’ve ever stood in front of a Ring doorbell camera, you’re gonna want to pay attention.”

Ivanka then went on to explain how, after returning home from a football match, she stood on her front porch. This, she said, triggered the Ring camera, which sent a notification on her phone. But when she went to look on the app, she was met with an unwelcome surprise.

“Oh, my god, I almost passed out,” she said. “I was standing there half naked. If you’re thinking, ‘Why would you be out half naked?’ I was not. I was wearing pants […] but on the ring doorbell camera, these were completely see-through, and I looked like I was standing there completely nude.”

She then showed viewers a screenshot where she had visibly bare legs.

She then claims she tested the camera further and found that it “showed everything.” Ivanka concluded the TikTok by speculating it was polyester clothes that caused the clothes to be see-through and welcomed other TikTokers to share their thoughts. The video has amassed 79,900 views as of Sunday.

Ivanka didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

In the comments section, users were horrified by the prospect of Ring doorbell cameras seeing through clothes.

“I’m now wondering how many houses I’ve accidentally flashed running past at night in my leggings,” one commenter wrote. “I’m a courier and all I wear are activewear pants,” another confessed. “Dear God.”

The vast majority of commenters claimed that the camera being infrared is the reason that it sees through clothes. One said, “That’s just how infrared works,” while another claimed that “some infrared cameras can see through certain plastics.”

But is this true? The answer is no—sort of. While Ring cameras are equipped with infrared cameras, they cannot see underneath most people’s clothes.

According to MIT Technology Review, polyester is opaque to infrared. This is because the fabric’s molecules absorb a lot of the light.

Furthermore, the fibers in polyester are approximately the same size as the wavelength of infrared light. This, in turn, scatters the light and causes polyester to reflect it instead.

In general, according to InfiRay, infrared can’t see through insulating clothes like jeans and sweaters. However, per Galaxus, infrared cameras can sometimes see through thinner, semi-transparent clothes made of materials like silk.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ring via email.

