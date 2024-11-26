EXCLUSIVE: ‘No one is learning anymore’: Leaked chats reveal Andrew Tate’s online school overrun by spammers

Private chat servers used by Andrew Tate’s staff have been breached as part of an ongoing hacking campaign against the accused sex trafficker.

As exclusively revealed by the Daily Dot last week, Tate’s so-called online university, known as The Real World, saw data on hundreds of thousands of users compromised by a group of anonymous hackers.

The data obtained from Tate’s service, which charges users a minimum of $50 per month to receive training on “money making,” included approximately 794,000 usernames, the contents of 616 public and private chat servers, as well as 324,382 unique email addresses belonging to former users.

Now, a source has provided the Daily Dot with the contents of two additional servers, one for staff and another known as The Council for high-ranking members, containing a total of 148 channels.

In numerous private chats from this year, users and staff complain not only that The Real World is inundated with spam, but that “no one is learning anymore.”

A user named JM who has been active on the platform for two years argued that “a major problem in TRW is the irrelevant chat activity.” The user further describes many of the chat servers as “useless” due to “all the spam.”

Another user claimed that individual users are operating multiple accounts in order to fraudulently farm engagement, as subscribers could raise their status with emoji reactions to their workout videos.

“No one is learning anymore,” one user wrote. “No one puts any effort into anything. Respect to those few who actually do. But most of them, especially the new students here, are literally farming.”

Across the chats, the problem of spam was a persistent issue.

“Are we allowed to tell people who are spamming and farming … that they will be blacklisted if they continue? I want the scare people into stopping, my timeline is full for spammers I just wanna make sure I don’t get into trouble if I mention they are being watched,” wrote one user.

A poster dreamed that Tate might be planning a fix.

“I cannot believe Tate would not have a plan to make sure the people who spam and cheat have an unfortunate awakening. But I might be wrong of course…” they wrote.

Of particular concern was the “Fitness” channel being overrun.

“The fitness wins just reopened a couple of days ago after a period of time when the channel was closed. It is now our responsibility to react and award with coins the most deserving students,” wrote a mod. “There’s also a risk of students spamming the chat with unnecessary posts so we’ll keep on eye on that.”

But spammers seemed to respond and find new homes.

“Wasn’t active in the fitness chat for a few weeks, now seeing that all the spammers somehow left,” said another. “People told me, that once reactions were disabled, they moved over to the silver chat in the main campus. Looked over there and voilà, all the degens from the past are camping there now.”

The Daily Dot’s source noted that the new data provides even further insight into Tate’s online empire.

“These files contain more private data pertaining to staff, how The Real World runs, and its interview-only communities operate,” the source said. “The files include Tate’s comments to his moderators and their complaints. It sources from the same time as the original data.”

The hackers plan to provide the new data to DDoSecrets, a journalism collective that hosts hacked and leaked data in the public interest.

After the initial breach, which also saw the hackers troll The Real World’s internal chat rooms with pro-LGBTQ emojis, Tate attempted to downplay the severity.

In numerous remarks on X as well as on The Real World, Tate referred to the hack as “fake news” before suggesting that the hackers merely signed up for his course to gain access to internal chats.

“The real world has never lost names, addresses, credit card details or ANY personal private data in its history,” Tate wrote. “We got Matrix attacked and some nerds played with our new custom emoji functionality.”

Tate’s denial, however, made no mention of the private chat servers and the hundreds of thousands of personal email addresses swept up in the hack.

Tate went on to describe his so-called online course as practically unhackable.

“The most advanced hackers in the world have tried to take us down and FAILED. We are too strong,” Tate added. “THE MATRIX ITSELF has failed. THE REAL WORLD is secure and we’ve only just begun.”

This month’s hacking campaign isn’t the first time Tate’s online service has been compromised.

In July, an insecure server used by The Real World exposed 968,447 user accounts, including “user IDs, email addresses, encrypted passwords, verification statuses, account recovery codes, password expiration dates, and reset tokens,” according to Cybernews.

