‘Concepts of a plan’: Texas Roadhouse customer calls out special deal from 11am to 2pm. The restaurants don’t open until 3pm

A TikToker thinks Texas Roadhouse was trying to pull one over on customers with its Veterans Day promotion. Cody (@atlcody) posted a viral clip questioning the timing of the restaurant’s freebie for Vets.

Several folks in the comments section of the clip, which accrued over 190,000 views, agreed that the promotion was inconvenient, while others explained the methodology behind the promotion.

All in the timing

“So this is for Texas Roadhouse. While I do appreciate your Veterans Day special of either offering a free meal or a coupon for a free meal for a Veteran. Let’s talk about timing,” the TikToker says, looking into the camera and raising a single finger into the air.

Next, the camera cuts to a computer monitor showing off the Veterans Day Special in question. His particular gripe has to do with the deal being offered by the restaurant during a 3-hour block. Cody points out that this block runs from 11am to 2pm. Typically, Texas Roadhouse restaurants open at 3pm.

“Veterans Day Special. Come join us from 11am to 2pm,” he reads. Following this, he directs the lens back to his face, wagging his finger to the camera. “11am to 2pm on Monday,” he says before focusing back on the computer screen.

He clicks around to locate a Texas Roadhouse venue near him. “Let’s find a location.” Then, the TikToker scrolls through a list of different Texas Roadhouse venues. “OK, zip code right there. Why is every single restaurant in the state of Georgia not open till 3? How am I supposed to, how is someone supposed to come in and enjoy the meal or get the coupon if the offer for the coupon expires before the store opens?”

How does the Texas Roadhouse voucher work?

Military Bridge, a website dedicated to resources for active military members and veterans, breaks it down.

According to the outlet, participating restaurants were handing out the vouchers in their respective parking lots. On Monday, Nov. 11 between 11am-2pm, folks just needed to bring their military ID cards with them. Next, they present these ID cards to store employees, so that they could use the voucher at a later time.

These vouchers were good for dine-in or carry out orders and are valid for one of ten entrees. Military.com writes that the meals also come with a fountain drink, sweet tea, or coffee. Additionally, the vouchers are good to be used up until March 31, 2025.

TikTokers chime in

Several folks who responded to Cody’s video stated that they, too, thought the voucher redemption times were inconvenient. “Also, who is their target vet audience? Because I work with many vets and we’re all busy during that time,” one wrote.

Another said, “Literally all the chain restaurants in my town was 11-2, 11-3 or 11-4. My husband is a barber and was cutting hair all day yesterday. And didn’t get to get the free meal.”

Someone else penned: “For me this sucked because when I was working day shift, I couldn’t get there for it. And now I’m working nights and had to sleep through that time frame. Inaccessible.”

However, others explained that the vouchers had to be picked up in the parking lot during that time frame.

“No they are open,” one user wrote. “They have some staff there specifically for the coupons. My Texas Roadhouse set the parking lot up. And had you come thru like a drive thru they also gave free rolls.”

Someone else said, “Texas Roadhouse near us had staff in the parking lot handing our vouchers.”

One Texas Roadhouse employee sounded off in the comments. They also discussed parking lot pickup protocols. “I work as a server for Texas Roadhouse, 11-2pm is when you pickup the voucher coupon to use for dinner later that evening,” one commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Texas Roadhouse via email and Cody via Instagram for further comment.



