‘We got our tickets for ‘Wicked’ weeks ago’: AMC customer demands answers after they were kicked out of ‘Wicked’ screening to seat other guests

A disgruntled AMC customer has gone viral on TikTok after they were kicked out of their seats to accommodate other guests. In the 8-minute video, which has amassed 64,700 views, Tyler (@gaywithopinions) broke down how a birthday trip went wildly wrong.

“I would love this to go viral so that hopefully someone at least attempts to make any piece of this right,” he began. He then went on to explain how he and his friends booked tickets for Wicked weeks in advance at AMC New City 14 in Chicago. According to Tyler, the group turned up early and sat in their correct seats.

Then, “as Nicole Kidman pops up on-screen,” Tyler said a movie theater employee asked to see their tickets. Tyler also noted a group of six people standing on the side. The worker claimed that there was a mix-up after a canceled Theater 12 showing of Wicked merged with Tyler’s Theater 10 showing.

Despite their tickets being valid, Tyler claims that the worker asked them to leave their seats to accommodate late arrivals from Theater 12. The TikToker also claimed that while they were offered front-row seats, they weren’t together, and one friend was unable to go in the front seat because of motion sickness.

What happened next?

After this, Tyler says that they were refunded tickets via gift card due to Apple Pay difficulties and offered two movie vouchers—but he says this isn’t enough, especially because, as an A-List member, he can already see three shows a week for free.

He claims that there were no other showtimes available and that the staff member recommended another theater. “So essentially, by kicking us out, he took away the opportunity for us to see the movie,” he said.

Later on, Tyler says he called corporate, who advised him to tag AMC A-List on social media to see if they could help. “Has anyone experienced something like this?” he asked. “Like, it just felt so uncanny and bizarre to, like, literally be, like, evicted from the theater on my friend’s birthday.”

Tyler didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Numerous commenters shared similar grievances with AMC, and several noted that this “exact” situation happened to them.

“This exact situation happened to me in this EXACT theatre,” one wrote. “They had changed the theatre and double booked the seats – this is NOT a one time issue!”

Others shared their broader troubles at AMC.

“We had an awful experience yesterday at the same AMC where we bought tickets to the 3:30 show,” one added. “And when we get there they announce there is actually no 3:30 show!!”

While another commenter shared, “I booked at AMC and bought collectors for mean girls. When I get to the theatre they just tried to deliver me regular popcorn without the tin and hoped I wouldn’t notice.”

Clearly, this isn’t the first time AMC has rubbed moviegoers up the wrong way. Back in March, the movie theater chain amassed controversy after a TikTok of it using a streaming service to play a movie went viral. “Always messing stuff up, man,” B Free, who posted the TikTok, says in the clip.

AMC didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

