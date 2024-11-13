‘This is why I take my own jar of peppers’: In-N-Out customer warns against asking for extra peppers

TikToker Lizzy Bird (@.lizzybird) recently took to TikTok to share her frustration with a disappointing In-N-Out order after receiving far fewer of the chain’s famous peppers than she expected.

In the viral 10-second clip, the text on the screen reads, “Never asking In-N-Out for extra peppers again.” She then shows her viewers what she received. There are two tiny, underwhelming blobs of green peppers in the to-go container.

In the video’s caption, she adds, “Why they gotta do me like that?!”

In-N-Out’s cult following and famous peppers

In-N-Out Burger is a beloved chain with a cult following, known for its simple (and sometimes secret) menu and high-quality ingredients. Unlike many fast-food chains, In-N-Out offers a limited selection of condiments and doesn’t sell hot sauce.

For those craving a bit of spice, customers can order the chain’s famous hot peppers—cascabella peppers, to be exact—either chopped on their burger or served whole on the side.

These yellow hot peppers are a fan favorite and highly coveted, often causing online stir-ups when they aren’t available. In 2023, there was an uproar when In-N-Out replaced its cascabella peppers with banana peppers due to a shortage, according to SF Gate. While banana peppers look similar to cascabellas, they’re much more mild, and fans quickly took to social media to express their disappointment.

Some content creators even filmed themselves bringing their own jars of cascabella peppers to In-N-Out, including TikToker @curlyy.locks, whose viral video gained many viewers.

Fans react: Tiny peppers spark outrage

Given the cult following of these peppers, you can imagine TikToker Lizzy Bird’s disappointment when she received only two tiny, underwhelming peppers with her order. Her frustration sparked a wave of commentary, with viewers chiming in to share similar experiences.

Bird’s video has up 641,000 views, with hundreds of comments from fellow In-N-Out fans. Many shared their own recent disappointments with receiving tiny peppers when they asked for extras.

“Girl, me today. One was a medium-sized one and the other was just the stem. DIABOLICAL,” one viewer wrote.

“This happens to me all the time, and the most recent time they just didn’t give me any,” another commented.

“This is why I take my own jar of peppers,” a third shared.

Some viewers even offered tips on how to score more peppers. “I always ask for as many as they’re allowed to give me without getting in trouble,” one suggested.

A former In-N-Out employee even joined the conversation, explaining, “As someone who pots the chilis, all I can say is we have to go superrr fast, so we don’t always notice if they’re tiny.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lizzy Bird via TikTok comment and In-N-Out via its contact form.

