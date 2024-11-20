32 of the funniest I’m Just A Chill Guy memes

The I’m Just a Chill Guy meme originates from the My New Character TikTok trend, which features a drawing of a generic anthropomorphic dog in a basic outfit. The meme is used to show a sense of calm in a stressful or exhausting situation.
What is the My New Character / I’m Just A Chill Guy meme?
The My New Character meme, which is also known as I’m Just A Chill Guy, is a TikTok fancam trend that hit its peak popularity at the end of Aug. 2024. The artwork was originally posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by artist @PhillipBankss on Oct. 4, 2023.
It features a brown dog character wearing a grey crew neck sweater, jeans, and scuffed red Converse shoes who looks like he could be a mixture of Brian Griffin and Arthur. He is smirking and has his hands in his pockets, and Phillip Bankss wrote in the post, “his whole deal is he’s a chill guy that lowkey doesn’t give a f*ck.”
I’m Just A Chill Girl
Similar to the I’m Just A Chill Guy meme, I’m Just A Chill Girl is a twist on the idea with a focus on women who don’t stress about things like arriving to events on time or things that are out of their control, such as other people’s opinions. In some versions of the meme, people have modified the Chill Guy and given him long hair to turn him into a Chill Girl.
