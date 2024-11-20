Advertisement
32 of the funniest I’m Just A Chill Guy memes

…his whole deal is he’s a chill guy that lowkey doesn’t give a f*ck.

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Chill guy meme in a field(l), Chill guy by a river with text that says 'When I say I got that dog in me but this is the dog im talking about because im just a chill guy'(r)

The I’m Just a Chill Guy meme originates from the My New Character TikTok trend, which features a drawing of a generic anthropomorphic dog in a basic outfit. The meme is used to show a sense of calm in a stressful or exhausting situation.

What is the My New Character / I’m Just A Chill Guy meme?

The My New Character meme, which is also known as I’m Just A Chill Guy, is a TikTok fancam trend that hit its peak popularity at the end of Aug. 2024. The artwork was originally posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by artist @PhillipBankss on Oct. 4, 2023.

It features a brown dog character wearing a grey crew neck sweater, jeans, and scuffed red Converse shoes who looks like he could be a mixture of Brian Griffin and Arthur. He is smirking and has his hands in his pockets, and Phillip Bankss wrote in the post, “his whole deal is he’s a chill guy that lowkey doesn’t give a f*ck.”

I’m Just A Chill Girl

Similar to the I’m Just A Chill Guy meme, I’m Just A Chill Girl is a twist on the idea with a focus on women who don’t stress about things like arriving to events on time or things that are out of their control, such as other people’s opinions. In some versions of the meme, people have modified the Chill Guy and given him long hair to turn him into a Chill Girl.

An anthropomorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans with lots of feminized features, and a 'chill girl' caption.
@ruth_tejeda_/TikTok

Meme examples

1.

'Was over stressing over some shit I have no control of, then remembered I’m just a chill guy'
@ruth_tejeda_/TikTok

2.

I'm just a chill guy meme of an anthropomorphic dog drawing standing in the great outdoors.
@realonx1/X

3.

I'm just a chill guy meme of a car crash.
@realonx1/X

4.

I'm just a chill guy meme of a person looking at 'themselves' in the mirror but it's the anthropomorphic chill guy dog looking back at them.
@mierder0dejd/X

5.

I'm just a chill guy meme of a person quote-retweeting a post that reads, 'Today is International Men's Day' and they write, 'D*mn, didn't even notice.'
@mierder0dejd/X

6.

I'm just a chill guy meme, My New Character at an outdoor rave.
@doublebackracks/X

7.

@doublebackracks/X

8.

9.

Pixelated meme edit of the My New Character image, his face replaced by a white bird's head. Text reads, 'my new character. his whole deal is he's a chill guy that lowkey doesn't give a f*ck.'
@cloverbiird/X

10.

I'm just a chill guy meme with a man wearing a knight helmet in the background. Text overlay reads, 'When the lady gets mad at me for questing too much, but I'm just a chill guy with a desire for glorious deeds.'
@cloverbiird/X

11.

I'm just a chill guy meme with the dog standing at a desk watching football.
@sportsline/TikTok

12.

I'm just a chill guy anthropomorphic dog on a sunset field.
@sportsline/TikTok

13.

An anthropomorphic dog in a grey sweater and jeans with his hands in his pockets standing in front of a front door. The caption reads 'When I'm peeping the girls trying to steal our 'chill guy' and I really wanna crash out...'
@Trayyynu/TikTok

14.

I'm just a chilll guy and girl meme images. 'When your girl's mad because you forgot to tect her back but you're really just a chill guy.'
@Trayyynu/TikTok

15.

I'm just a chill guy dog overlayed on a cozy bed with a 'zz' emoji by his head. Text overlay reads, 'When she gets mad at me for falling asleep mid conversation but i'm just a chill guy who gets sleepy.'
@funnycompilation251/TikTok

16.

A man holding the camera with his face turned, eyes closed, one hand open at his side with the chill guy dog art overlayed. Text reads, 'When she thinks I'm nonchalant but im actually just a super chill guy'
@funnycompilation251/TikTok

17.

18.

Woman standing on a balcony with her hands in her pockets. Text overlay reads, 'me after saying, 'huh' for the 4th time because I'm just a chill girl who can't hear sometimes & won't let it go until I've heard you.'
@s.antastic/TikTok

19.

Chill guy meme in a pink and white bedroom with an image of a hand putting on makeup.
@s.antastic/TikTok

20.

I'm just a chill guy meme with the woman starting a haka chant over top.
@noesox/TikTok

21.

@noesox/TikTok

22.

I'm just a chill guy meme
@McNasty/X

23.

I'm just a chill guy meme in a movie theater.
@McNasty/X

24.

I'm just a chill guy meme
@McNasty/X

25.

26.

I'm just a chill guy meme about men's mental health.
@ludwigABAP/X

27.

I'm just a chill guy meme
@ludwigABAP/X

28.

I'm just a chill guy meme
@ludwigABAP/X

29.

30.

I'm just a chill guy meme in a field of purple flowers.
@Thuislander/X

31.

I'm just a chill guy meme in a four-panel comic strip of Death taking the chill guy dog to heaven.
@Thuislander/X

32.

I'm just a chill guy meme
@Thuislander/X

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

