‘Who buys soda from 7-Eleven anyway QT better’: Woman swears off gas station soda after spotting something unusual in Circle K machine

While we all love the convenience of grabbing a quick fountain drink, the reality is that many soda fountains are probably a lot more unsanitary than you think.

Despite guidelines requiring regular cleaning and sanitization, many soda machines go weeks or even months without proper maintenance. A recent study found that 41% of soda machines tested positive for coliform bacteria.

Recently, TikTok user @morganandtrey recorded a particularly nasty example of what happens when soda fountains are left neglected.

She recorded her experience at a Circle K gas station, where she was about to grab a drink—until she got a whiff of something foul.

What’s on the Circle K soda fountain?

“I was wondering why it smelled so bad over here. I was going to get a soda,” she explains in the video before panning over to reveal the soda fountain’s drip trays, which appear to be covered in mold.

“What the [expletive]?” she says, adding, “That is disgusting. And it stinks so bad over here. So bad.”

Viewers weigh in

The TikToker posted the video on Nov. 10, and it has since accumulated more than 71,200 views.

In the comments section, some users pointed out they’ve spotted moldy soda machines at other major chains.

“They mold so bad and fast. Seen it also at McDonald’s and Arby’s,” one commenter wrote.

Others offered advice on how to handle the situation.

“Make a complaint to your local food department!” a user recommended.

A few more shared their own experiences, with one writing, “You think that’s bad they don’t clean the nozzles either at most places.”



“NOT ALL STORES ARE LIKE THAT WE CLEAN OURS DAILY OVER HERE,” one more remarked.

Other instances of mold in soda

In previous Daily Dot coverage, another TikToker went viral after seemingly discovering mold floating around in a cup of Mountain Dew coming from a Sam’s Club soda machine.

Similarly, on Reddit, an alleged Chick-fil-A worker reported finding mold inside its soda fountains along with flies and “cobwebs, spiders AND THEIR EGGS…” Other Redditors have reported detecting mold on soda fountains at Costco.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @morganandtrey via TikTok comment and to Circle K via the contact form on its website.

