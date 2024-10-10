Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories today are about: A viral warning regarding a parking ticket scam that could leave you hacked, a woman saying Apple’s latest iPhone update is good for people who are cheating in relationships, the QAnon crowd fretting over Elon Musk’s appearance at a Trump rally, and singer Chappell Roan talking about her Sims fandom.
After that, we’ve got a “Deplatformed” column from our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🚘 SCAMS
USPS worker has been noticing a suspicious parking ticket scam around town. Don’t fall for it
Scammers could be coming directly to you now in the form of a fake parking ticket on your windshield.
📱 TECH
‘Not as i’m laying down right next to him’: Woman says new iOS update feature just made it a field day for cheaters
“I’d rather die single than play these GAMES” one person insisted.
👹 CONSPIRACY
QAnon frets over Musk’s proximity to Trump after seeing ‘Satanic’ belt buckle
A fringe conspiracy theory is emerging online—that Elon Musk’s rally appearance alongside President Donald Trump was chock full of covert satanic symbols.
🖱️ POP CULTURE
Chappell Roan talks her preferred ‘Sims 2’ gameplay: ‘I would make everyone pregnant’
Chappell Roan is a Sims fan. And this week, we learned just how deep that fandom goes.
By David Covucci
Politics & Technology Editor
What do Diddy’s hot dogs have to do with Obama?
Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
