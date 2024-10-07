A fringe conspiracy theory is emerging online—that Elon Musk’s Saturday rally appearance alongside President Donald Trump was chock full of covert satanic symbols.

The conspiracy is linked to an ongoing theory, popular amongst some right-wing critics of Trump, that controlled opposition is secretly running Trump’s presidential campaign, rooted in the QAnon-like belief that high-profile figures are secretly engaged in satanism.

While the conspiracy theorists appear divided whether Trump is aware of the purported sinister forces around him, many are in agreement that his campaign is covertly surrounded by the occult.

Musk joins the ranks of celebrities such as Ice Spice to be accused of secret but public displays of Satanism.

The claims largely focus on the belt buckle he donned during the rally, which shows the Tesla logo superimposed on the Texas Lone Star—though the conspiracists argue it actually depicts Baphomet’s head on a Pentagram.

“Elon Musk today: Wearing this Satan’s belt at Trump’s rally. America is so going down,” claimed one X account.

Elon Musk today:



Wearing this Satan’s belt at Trump’s rally. America is so going down. pic.twitter.com/OJjlSLwEDv — THEREALWORLDNOHOAX (@NOHOAX777) October 5, 2024

“Why were you wearing a satanic belt buckle at President Trump’s rally?” asked another user. “It’s not the first time we’ve seen you pushing satanic imagery since I can look back to The Met Gala and your most un-charming Baphomet ‘costume’ last Halloween. Now, you not only show up to a rally filled with (likely) mostly Christian’s wearing satanic imagery on your body, but you make sure to jump up, several times, so we can all get a birdseye of it.”

She also claimed that Musk’s jumping on stage at the rally was not a display of jubilation—but actually was a symbol of distress used by Freemasons.

“Oh, and love the Freemason position your struck, too,” she said. “If you want to tell me that this isn’t satanic, don’t even bother.”

The same Freemason claim was promoted by another user in a post that garnered more than 2,000 likes.

“Evil,” he added in a reply.

Mason theater



But your not a mason, so you wouldn’t know that.



research: freemasonary pic.twitter.com/Rby5sllbB9 — FREEDOM – FREE AMERICA (@JMM_2020) October 6, 2024

On Trump’s Truth Social, similar conspiratorial claims are circulating—though many believers have been rebuking Musk as having purported evil ulterior motives for supporting Trump since before Saturday’s rally.

One user, whose account espouses a barrage of antisemitic vitriol that avoids moderation through intentional misspellings, posted a link last week to a Rumble video titled “TRUMP IS CONTROLLED OPPOSITION.”

“#Elon is #Musk jooish,” the user wrote. “they are gaining strength. 3% of thee American people are Jewish – 95% of #UnelectedBureaucrats in #DC are #AshkeNAZIJews.”

The user included a graphic alleging Musk is Jewish because of his name Elon having a Hebrew origin and his mother’s maiden name sounding Jewish (though it’s actually South German).

Musk, however, is not Jewish—though he has previously described himself as “Jewish by association.”

Another Truth Social user attempted to link Musk with satanism through his “X” branding.

“X is the mark of Satan so X = Satan,” the user wrote. “Who owns XTwitter? Who owns SpaceX? Who owns X phone? Who is the richest man in the world that has his own satellite space program half of social media correct only Satan that’s why Satan equals musk Elon musk is Satan. I’m sorry for your soul but you need to hear this because the truth is the truth.”

And someone else took issue with Musk’s joke about being “Dark MAGA.”

“Elon musk donned the Baphomet costume for a very long time on X,” they wrote, referencing Musk’s old X profile photo of him donning a Satanic suit of armor as a Halloween costume in 2022. The account added: “He said ‘Dark Maga’… believers in the Lord, are we not supposed to be going full force dark to light? I’m not feeling comfortable.”

But even the Church of Satan itself has previously pushed back against conspiracists tying Musk to its beliefs.

“To clarify Elon’s costume is more of a contemporary Hot Topic / Mall Goth rendition of Baphomet with an inverted cross specifically designed to upset Christians,” the church said in July. “Our logo is based on a more classic design inspired by Maurice Bessy’s version, which is not related to Christianity in anyway.”

