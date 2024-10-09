‘Not as i’m laying down right next to him’: Woman says new iOS update feature just made it a field day for cheaters

Apple’s new iOS 18 update includes new features that makes it easier to hide information by locking or hiding apps.

Snooping through your partner’s iPhone while feeling insecure has become a common practice in relationships. People do this to verify their partner’s loyalty or find information to prove they haven’t been faithful.

So what happens when Apple iOS 18 features the option to hide or lock apps?

The original video was created by @jahairag21 where she claims it is a good day to be single after the new Apple iOS update drops. She warns her friends in relationships to watch out for the new iOS update feature of locking and hiding apps.

One of the major privacy enhancements in Apple’s iOS update is the ability to lock any app with FaceID, Touch ID, or with a passcode. This extra level of protection ensures the user that nobody without authentication can access an app that has been locked.

In addition to locking apps, the new iOS 18 update allows users to hide apps as well. Hidden apps will not appear on the Home Screen and in search results. Notifications for hidden apps are also disabled. To access the hidden apps, Apple has added a dedicated folder in the App Library for hidden apps which requires FaceID, Touch ID, or with a passcode to access.

What apps can be hidden on Apple iOS 18?

Any app downloaded from the App Store can be hidden or locked. Any dating apps including Tinder, Bumble, or Hinge can be locked or hidden. Social media apps including Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram are also included in the lock and hide update.

In addition to downloaded apps, the messages app can also be locked and hidden.

Honest communication and trust is needed for any relationship to thrive. So what happens when the new Apple iOS 18 update introduces new possibilities to hide information? Hiding and locking certain apps including messages, social media, or worse, dating apps can lead to creating ripples of dishonesty, loss of trust, and miscommunication in relationships.

If someone is hiding and locking these apps from their partner, what message are they trying to send to their partner? On the flip side, if you feel the need to search through someone’s phone to trust them, they may not be the one.

What the viewers thought

“I’d rather die single than play these GAMES” one insisted.

“I understand the premise of this right, like I get that it’s scary, but also, if you feel like you have to search their phone to trust them, they’re not the one” one added.

“Single life keeps getting better” one joked.

This TikTok clip has more than 22 million views with 1.9 million likes. The Daily Dot reached out to @jahairag21 for comment.

