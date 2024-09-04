‘Easiest way’: Man shares how to clean your car’s cup holders. All you need is a few household items

While the intended purpose of a vehicle’s cup holders are to hold drinks (it’s in the name after all), they are kind of a catch-all for many drivers. Drivers use them to also store random its and bits, like coins and cellphones. Naturally, the drinks and other random items can lead to residue and grime build-up over time.

But because of how cup holders are shaped, they can be difficult to clean. TikToker John Brown (@daddybrownn), who has amassed over 326,000 followers by sharing his wealth of knowledge about hacks and DIYs, revealed his quick and easy method for cleaning a car’s cup holders. And all it takes is a few items you probably already have laying around the house. His helpful video was viewed over 85,000 times.

“If you have a car and you clean it, watch this video. I have a hack that’s gonna make your life so much easier,” Brown starts. He sits in his car as he introduces the items he’s going to use for the hack.

“You’re gonna need any kind of cup or bottle. You’re gonna need, like, a hair tie or scrunchie or rubber band; and you’re gonna need some disinfecting wipes, some baby wipes, a rag; and some multipurpose cleaner—anything like that,” he says.

Next, the content creator shows how to build the cleaning tool. First, he takes out a water bottle and a baby wipe. “You’re gonna take your bottle or cup and flip it upside down. Then, you’re gonna put the rag on it like this or your disinfectant wipe or baby wipe,” Brown adds, placing the baby wipe over the bottom of the water bottle.

Afterward, he takes out a hair tie. “Then, you’re gonna take your hair tie or your scrunchie or your rubber band and put it on the end like this,” he says, placing the hair tie on the bottle so that it secures the wipe.

The hack

Once the bottle is prepared, Brown demonstrates his hack with his own car’s cup holder. He places the bottle, outfitted with the wipe, into the cup holder and twists it around. “Make sure to really work it. Try to get in the corners the best you can,” he advises.

After a few turns, Brown removes the bottle to reveal the grime the wipe collected. “Ewww!” he says in disgust.

“Take the dirty tag off or wipe, put a new one, and repeat the process, and it’s gonna be clean so quick,” the TikToker says. Before signing off, Brown offers a few suggestions.

“The smaller the cup or the bottle you use, the better it’s gonna work,” he says. “And using a disinfectant wipe or multipurpose cleaner is gonna work a little bit better than just using a baby wipe.”

Other ways to clean cup holders

Viewers shared how they clean their own cup holders.

One former car detailer shared, “I use an old toothbrush and spray some cleaner in mine.”

A toothbrush’s bristles can also help loosen up any grime build-up. However, this method should mainly be used on stains, like dried spills.

“My insert comes out. I take it out and wash it in the sink,” another added.

Some cars also feature removable cup holders to make cleaning them seamless. One such car is the Lexus RX.

The Daily Dot reached out to @daddybrownn via TikTok comment and direct message. Some viewers praised the hack.

