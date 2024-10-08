Chappell Roan talks her preferred ‘Sims 2’ gameplay: ‘I would make everyone pregnant’

Chappell Roan is a Sims fan. And this week, we learned just how deep that fandom goes.

At a fan Q&A event, Chappell was asked about what her go-to Sims 4 storyline is.

Chappell Roan shares her habits in The Sims

First, Chappell points out that she’s a Sims 2 Double Deluxe player, “not a Sims 4.” Regardless, her answer went deeper than the fan who asked it probably expected.

“Well, I know every cheat code, so I would make everyone pregnant, and make everyone WooHoo. I would make everyone have twin baby aliens.” However, Chappell laments that she tried to find a cheat code to make everyone naked, but couldn’t find it.

For Chappell though, the significance of the game goes deeper in the making of her persona and current artistic status.

“But I was really, really involved in Sims 2,” she continued. “I still feel like I’m in Sims with ‘Chappell,’ like I’m Kayleigh right now, with stains on my dress and I’m carrying my purse, but ‘Chappell’ is like a Sims character. Like, I can dress her up and put her in a world. I think that’s what I was practicing [with] Sims.”

“I wish I still had it, my Sims 2,” Chappell concluded.

Will Chappell Roan ever do a song in Simlish?

The question was likely prompted by Chappell’s previously established love of the game, as before she blew up, Chappell asked EA to record “Pink Ponky Club” in Simlish.

EA blew it, and, though they asked her to record “Red Wine Supernova,” it just wasn’t happening, as Chappell was “really tired.” Oh, what could have been, Simsies.

