‘He’s so angry’: Is the Home Depot 3.5 ft Chucky animatronic worth it?

It might technically still be summer for a few more weeks, but for many people, spooky season has already begun.

Home Depot sells Halloween decor?

Home Depot has long been a go-to spot for holiday decor, from life-size reindeer to house-sized skeletons.

In recent years, their 12-foot skeleton went viral due to its sheer size and possibility. Some people have had some extra fun with it, making the “scary” skeleton a whimsical year-round fixture that they dress up according to the holiday or season.

(There’s even a 280,000-member deep Facebook group for oversized skeleton owners. The group was created three years ago and had 330 new posts on a random September Tuesday.)

It seems that this year, a 3.5-foot animatronic Chucky doll—which costs $200 and is limited to one per customer—might steal the spotlight.

Other products in Home Depot’s Halloween lineup are:

a 7-foot skeleton dog

a 12-foot animated levitating reaper

a 7-foot animated Frankenstein monster

a 9-foot “murderous” maple tree

“This year we increased our realism, created some impressive, licensed characters and even brought back some fan favorites,” said Lance Allen, senior merchant of decorative Holiday at The Home Depot, in a press release.

Some of the human-esque decorations even come with accessory kits to switch out the wig and shoes.

This year’s breakout star

The toddler-size Chucky seems to be on its way to a similar level of superstardom as the too-tall skeleton (maybe people will keep him around and dress him up like Santa, too).

He’s already started making his way onto the reseller market and appears to be sold out online.

In a viral video with nearly 300,000 views, TikToker and Action Figure Collector Ian Brown (@beastietoyz) found what might be this year’s most coveted Halloween decoration at his local Home Depot.

Just a few days ago, he was turned away from buying the redheaded monster (we can call him that, right?) at not one, but two locations.

Once he got it home, Brown seemed to be able to set the animatronic up pretty easily, and the results in action were pretty damn realistic.

“He’s so angry. Dude, the way his face moves, man, look at that. It’s just too cool man,” Brown said.

The reviews are in

Those who have gotten their hands on him appear satisfied. So far, he’s earned 4.6 stars and has a 90% recommendation rate.

Here are some rave reviews:

“This is a steal for $200. You just simple aren’t finding a Chucky prop with all these moving parts for this price. Plus he’s 3.5 ft tall which is a lot taller than the movies, but it makes him stand out a whole lot more, and looks way more creepy. Yes he only has 3 lines, yes his hair isn’t the best, yes he isn’t 1:1 screen accurate. But for this price you’re getting something we’ve never been able to get before,” a fan wrote.

“Let me just say this, he is worth every penny. His sneer is out of this world and he is too life like. His eyes move and blink as well as his mouth. He is every horror fans dream!” another said.

However, a recurring complaint is that his eyes don’t quite open all the way. “He always looked stoned,” one reviewer wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brown via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Home Depot via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.