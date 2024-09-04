‘I can hear you arguing about who’s going to help me’: Walmart shopper can’t access products in locked glass case. So he does this

A common problem with modern shopping is having to get items unlocked from behind a glass case.

While one may think this would be a simple process, it’s often much harder than one might originally believe. As many stores have severely limited the amount of staff on the floor, trying to get an item out from behind glass typically involves a significant wait.

These wait times are occasionally unbelievable. On the faster end, such a wait can take around 2 minutes; however, shoppers have also reported waiting hours to get items unlocked. Although exact figures are unknown, estimates say that glass cases like these hurt sales by as much as 15 to 25%.

While some may believe that these were installed due to rising shoplifting rates, this does not appear to be the case. According to a 2023 report from the National Retail Federation, the percentage of shrinkage due to external theft has remained consistent since at least 2015, while retailers have only begun locking their items up in the past few years.

No matter why retailers have done this, the experience can be frustrating for customers. That’s why some have taken matters into their own hands, as shown by a recent video from @fuglyuggo with over 427,000 views.

How does one actually get assistance at Walmart?

In his video, the TikToker shows himself picking up an employee phone and typing in a code.

“Hello, I’m a customer, and I need assistance in sporting goods,” he says over the intercom. “I’ve been here long enough to Google your intercom code, so if somebody could help, that would be sweet. Thanks!”

After a few seconds, he begins to hear employee discussions about who should go over and assist him. In response, he returns to the intercom.

“I can hear you arguing over who’s going to help me,” he announces to the store.

Eventually, someone approaches him, who informs him that she’s been working since 5 o’clock that morning and is not supposed to be there. She also does not have keys for the items he needs, and so, she goes to find someone who does.

Finally, an employee comes to assist him while also warning him against using the employee intercom.

“Bruuuh @Walmart This isn’t a criticism of your employees…but why offer items to sell of noone has the keys to get them?” the TikToker asks in the caption. “Better yet, staff your store so that lady doesn’t have to be there 12+hrs a day- you’re making her miserable.”

The TikToker revealed in a comment that he had originally tried calling the store to no avail.

In the comments section, very few users took issue with what the TikToker did.

“We have to be our own cashier I think that earns us the right to request help over the com,” said a user.

“Yet they are hovering over my back at the self checkout,” added another.

A few offered their own stories.

“I couldn’t buy a PS5 on a Friday night because the lady with the keys wasn’t there,” wrote a commenter. “Was told to come back the next morning.”

“I work there and can barely get someone with keys to anything behind a case while picking online orders lmao,” declared an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and the TikToker via TikTok and Instagram DM.



