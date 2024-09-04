‘Are you actually joking me?’: Woman gets croissant lamp from Temu. Then she notices something strange

Temu is known for its cheap items. However, sometimes low prices come at a cost.

For example, one TikTok user claimed that their attempt to buy Disney-themed socks off the app led to them owning a variety of hilarious knockoffs. Others have criticized the ease and low prices of ordering from the app, resulting in people filling their houses with disposable, colorful items—a phenomena that some have dubbed “becoming a Temu victim.”

One of the things that makes Temu so desirable for shoppers is the sheer breadth of products available on the app. However, some of those products may be of better quality than others, as a recent video from TikTok user Neta Murphy (@froginahatgirl) reveals.

What is this lamp made out of?

In a clip with over 2.9 million views, Murphy explains how she received a croissant-shaped lamp as a gift from her sisters. The lamp was purchased on Temu.

However, after leaving it in her room on a hot day, she noticed something strange.

“[I] came home from work…and there was, like, hundreds of ants underneath it,” she recalls. “I was like, ‘why the f*** would ants want a fake croissant?’ And, like, I’m almost wondering if this is a f***ing literal real croissant covered in resin.”

As the ants had dug a hole into the lamp, Murphy decided to open the hole wider. Upon further examination, her suspicions became heightened.

“It like low-key looks like a f***ing croissant under there,” she says.

Unable to contain her curiosity, she cracks open to lamps to discover that the interior does, in fact, resemble a croissant. She takes a bite, and her fears are confirmed.

“It’s literally f***ing food,” she declares.

What is a bread lamp?

The idea of a bread lamp appears to have been originated by artist Yukiko Morita. To this day, many of her bread lamps are made from “unwanted loaves from bakeries,” which are then recycled into lamps, per the artist’s website.

Since these lamps have become popular, so too have their knockoffs, as evidenced by the lamp that Murphy was able to get from Temu.

That said, it appears that the item has since been removed from the Temu app, as searches for “croissant lamp” do not bring up any similar items. We’ve reached out to Temu for comment via email.

In the comments section, many users expressed surprise that Murphy actually took a bite of the item.

“Eating uncured resin is wild,” wrote a user.

“Taking a bite out of a lamp you bought from temu is actually insane,” added another.

“Girl the dedication to finding the answer by eating it is INSANE,” echoed a third.

Others speculated about why this was done.

“The cheapest possible materials — water and paste,” said a commenter.

“Its cheaper than making one out of resin completely,” noted a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Murphy via TikTok comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.