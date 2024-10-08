Newsletter: 🤣 Elon Musk mocked as ‘Dork MAGA’

Featured Video

Our top stories this Tuesday are about: Elon Musk getting mocked after his awkward appearance at a Trump rally, an Amazon shopper sharing a secret on how to tell if your purchase was a returned item , why jokes about the movie The Substance are all over social media , and a man revealing the “truth” behind Domino’s pizza tracker .

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

Left-wing critics are dunking on Elon Musk for boasting during a rally appearance alongside former President Donald Trump that he’s “not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA.”

Want to know if Amazon is sending you already-returned items in the mail? According to one viral video, there’s a surefire way to tell .

The Demi Moore body horror movie has created the greatest substance of all: memes !

Avid fans of pizza chain Domino’s might be familiar with watching their pizza tracker, but it’s accuracy has always been a mystery .

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Anti-abortion groups trash South Dakota’s ‘Amendment G’ ahead of November election

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🏈 Fake ads linking Vice President Kamala Harris to the Philadelphia Eagles are causing a stir on social media .

💡 This business owner has been unknowingly footing her neighbor’s electric bill for half a decade. Now, it’s time for someone to pay up.

🚗 In a viral video, a man said he bought a car off of Facebook Marketplace. It backfired .



🍔 A Five Guys customer noticed the chain’s 15-burger box for $150. Is it worth it ?



🧦 When you’re shopping online, there is a fair expectation that you will be getting exactly what you purchase. For one couple who purchased a set of socks off Temu, they got approximately what they asked for .



🎼 From the Daily Dot archive: Without live performances amid the pandemic, musicians relied on streaming services to stay afloat.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HOW OFTEN DO YOU USE AMAZON ?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Does it get any sweeter than Haley Joel Osment as JD Vance in a donut shop? 🍩

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/3XrburfmShA

🎶 Now Playing: “Therapist” by Zola Simone 🎶