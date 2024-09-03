It seems like every warning light possible is flashing and taunting online creator Bro (@aquabluontoktik) as his camera stares at the dashboard of a Dodge Charger in a recent TikTok clip. In fact, it seems like the only clearer message he could get from the car would be the timeless “You have chosen… poorly” GIF from Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.

The problem is clear right away from the on-screen text in the video with more than 80,000 views. “POV: You chose to buy a car on facebook marketplace instead of a dealer.” And the video description notes, “first it was overheating, now its this.”

“This” appears to be some kind of electrical system failure that is causing the car to be inoperable, with all of its systems flashing and causing our host to bang on the main infotainment module, to no visible effect.

So what’s going on?

Watch for these used car warning signs

There’s a lot to dissect with what went wrong here. The first being that finding a car for sale on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or any other channel outside of a registered and regulated car dealership. Many online platforms are barely more official than a neighborhood garage sale, with no guarantee of any kind on the trustworthiness of the goods or the sellers involved. Because of that, anytime you’re dealing with a private seller of a car or truck, there’s a long list of things to look out for.

Here are some possible issues:

Falsified mileage

Incomplete service records

Mismatched or ill-fitting panels due to a crash

No title

Warning lights on at startup

Engine issues (detectable via any leaks, cracks, rust, smoke or burning smells)

The folks on Quora and Reddit have a long list of steps and tips to go through whenever pursuing a car via a private seller, from going over everything with a fine-tooth comb mechanically and structurally to making sure the title, bill of sale, insurance, and registration are all properly handled so you can drive away safely and legally once the sale is complete.

Going through all of the above steps may make the lower sale prices offered from a private seller seem at least a little less attractive. That useful Latin phrase “caveat emptor”—translation: let the buyer beware—became part of English law in the 1600s. That’s long before the birth of the auto industry but feels like it was made with used car sellers in mind.

Why you should reconsider buying a car from Facebook Marketplace

Now is a good time to say a word in support of car dealers that sell certified pre-owned cars and trucks. Certified vehicles typically come with a manufacturer’s backing because they’ve gone through a standardized inspection and repair process to make them suitable for sale with an extended warranty from the dealer that would likely cover the pinball game dashboard problems we see in the viral clip.

That certainty comes with a higher price tag than what you’ll get from a private seller online, but to many people it’s worth avoiding the aggravation on display from the problematic Dodge.

Viewers aren’t sympathetic to the new Dodge owner

In the comments on the clip, there were plenty of car world Monday morning quarterbacks telling the unhappy Dodge owner what they should have done before walking away with the keys.

“Start cheap. Look for faulty/loose ground wires. Then get the battery tested (it’s free). Then alternator. Believe you can get alternators tested for free also, just have to have them removed first,” one wrote helpfully.

Plenty questioned the logic in buying a high-mileage car from a manufacturer not thought of as one of the more trusted brands. “You picked something with almost 200k miles and it’s not a Honda, Toyota, or 90’s to early 2000’s Chevy (like an Impala or smth not a Malibu or Cruize).”

In response to a comment to move the central computer out of its stock location, the creator responded: “dude i (swear to God) i was feeling around by the computer, pushing wires and moving them around, i went back into the car it wasn’t bugging out anymore…”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via direct message, and to Dodge/Stellantis via email.

