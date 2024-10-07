‘More like Dork MAGA’: Elon Musk’s awkward appearance at Trump rally slammed

Left-wing critics are dunking on Elon Musk for boasting during a Saturday rally appearance alongside President Donald Trump that he’s “not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA.”

“more like dork maga,” quickly countered one commenter.

Musk’s comments, which referenced his predominantly black outfit that included a black “Make America Great Again” cap, came as Trump returned 12 weeks later to Butler, Pennsylvania, where a 20-year-old shooter attempted to assassinate him, killing a volunteer fire chief in attendance.

There, Musk offered a shining endorsement of Trump, calling the 2024 presidential race a “must-win situation.”

“You know, the true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire,” Musk said at the rally. “And we had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist-pumping after getting shot.”

“I think this election is the most important election of our lifetime,” he added moments later.

But Musk’s Dark MAGA one-liner is where the left’s attention went to immediately.

Multiple critics began using the hashtag “DorkMAGA” to make fun of the billionaire’s rally appearance.

“Congrats to @elonmusk for totally not reaffirming the #WeirdMAGA #DorkMAGA thing,” wrote former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a longtime Trump critic.

“It’d be a shame if #DorkMAGA started trending tonight for no particular reason,” another critic said, captioning a photo of Musk jumping with his hands up behind Trump.

“I used to admire Elon Musk… #DorkMAGA,” wrote another person of the same image.

The video if Musk jumping on stage also baffled his haters.

“I have no words….what is this,” one asked.

I have no words….what is this pic.twitter.com/BHwUCwYGy0 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 6, 2024

“This is what happens when you’re a dork in your teens, 20’s, 30’s and 40’s and finally get invited to a party… at 50,” replied a follower.

The Dark MAGA trend originated as a response to the virality of Dark Brandon memes, calling for a more brutal, vindictive form of Trump were he to win in 2024.

But while left-wing critics have seized on the jump shot and new phrase to dunk on Musk, fans of his were equally quick to portray his rally appearance in a positive light.

“This is gonna go down in History as one of the most consequential images of the 2024 election,” Libs of TikTok wrote of the same photo.

“How people can dislike Elon is beyond me,” replied someone else.

