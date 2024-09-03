‘Nah Five Guys is wild for this’: Five Guys customer notices 15-burger box for $150. Is it worth it?

It seems Five Guys may be following in the footsteps of its fellow burger chain, Whataburger, in releasing a burger box for large parties. Customers seemed to agree the Whataburger big box was worth it, but how does the Five Guys one stack up?

TikTok user @daeazylifeee walked into a New Jersey-based Five Guys and noticed a promotion the store was advertising by the register. “Box special. $150 for any 15 burgers,” the sign reads.

The customer clearly thought this was a ripoff, condemning it in the text overlay. “Nah Five Guys is wild for this. $150 for 15 burgers is nuts,” he wrote.

He continued his criticism in the caption, writing, “FIVE GUYS TRIPPING.”

His video was viewed over 151,000 times.

Now, Five Guys is known to be expensive

Customers in the past have reportedly paid over $20 for a single meal and over $70 for just two meals.

The chain is not really thought of as a fast-food place that is in the same league as McDonald’s or Wendy’s. It’s garnered the reputation of a fast-casual chain that serves up gourmet burgers with fresh ingredients.

And Five Guys fans understand this and are willing to fork over a pretty penny for a single meal. That’s why, in the comments section of @daeazylifeee’s post, Five Guys lovers are defending the deal.

“$10 a burger? That’s pretty decent considering it’s 5 guys,” one viewer wrote.

“If that’s 15 double patties with everything on them then that’s about what it would cost you to buy all the ingredients plus save the time,” a second agreed.

“Nah this a deal,” a third stated.

But those who already don’t think Five Guys is worth their money agreed with the TikToker.

“Still aint spending no 150 at five guys shi already expensive asf,” one user commented.

“If u can bbq a burger that will cost you about 30 dollars at a store instead pay 150 a burger is the easiest thing to cook,” another remarked.

Is this a good deal?

If you get 15 of the most expensive burgers, which is a bacon cheeseburger, at $13.09 a piece, it’s a good deal. That’s because the total, without the deal, would be $195. However, if you get 15 of the cheapest burgers, which is a little hamburger, at $8.89 a piece, it’s not a good deal. That total, without the deal, would be $133.

So it really matters what burgers can be included in the deal. We’ve reached out to Five Guys for more information via email.

The Daily Dot has also reached out to @daeazylifeee via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.