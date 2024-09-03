Fake ads linking Vice President Kamala Harris to the Philadelphia Eagles are causing a stir on social media.

The ad in question shows Harris holding a football and donning an Eagles helmet with the caption, “Official Candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Hi @Eagles, who is responsible for this ad at a bus stop near 34th and Walnut?



Is Kamala really the official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles? pic.twitter.com/ZTVtXZktTY — Lucky (@TheMagaHulk) September 2, 2024

But Harris is not the official candidate of the team—nor is anyone the “official candidate” of any NFL team.

The ad included a link to the Eagles’ legitimate voting initiative website. That website, however, is non-partisan and serves to educate fans about voter registration deadlines, polling locations, and other election resources—regardless of party affiliation.

The Eagles, however, said the ad had nothing to do with its organization.

“We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed,” the Eagles wrote on X Monday.

Separately, a city spokesperson told NBC Philadelphia that the ads were not paid for; someone broke into the advertising box to display them.

“This was not a digital breach; whomever is responsible for the illegally placed posters, broke into the securely covered shelter ad space and somehow put the posters in the space,” the spokesperson said.

Critics of Harris slammed the fake ad as “election interference” by Democrats, though it remains unclear who is responsible.

“If the Eagles didn’t do it DNC did #ElectionInterference,” one person on X wrote.

“The Kamala Harris campaign is so dishonest that it’s resorting to phony, fake, & counterfeit ads,” alleged one right-wing influencer. “That should tell you everything you need to know about her campaign.”

“THIS is Democrat election interference, example #1,476,930,” wrote another pundit.

One right-wing Eagles fan even took it upon himself to cover up the ad with printouts of posts calling it counterfeit.

“This is the REAL America! Manufactured support for Kamala WILL NOT win this election!” commended one poster.

