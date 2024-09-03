When you’re shopping online, there is a fair expectation that you will be getting exactly what you purchase. For one couple who purchased a set of socks off of Temu, they got approximately what they asked for.

In a video posted to TikTok that has drawn over 10.4 million views on the platform, user @emilie.fernstrom and her husband share the results of a recent purchase of a set of socks featuring what were supposed to be beloved Disney cartoon characters.

“This is why you should never order products from Temu,” he says in the video. “Because my wife here tried to order some nice Disney socks for our upcoming Disney trip and just take a look at the things that came in the mail. It’s going to look normal at first but you’ll see what’s wrong with it.”

What is special about the Disney-themed socks?

He goes on to show a few pairs of Disney character-themed socks, which include rough embroidered approximations of the characters they claim to portray, as well as misspelt names on the bottom of the sock.

The first character, identified as Chip from Chip & Dale, is mislabeled as “Chib,” followed by Mickey Mouse, or “Miikey,” and Minnie Mouse, also known as “Mimnee.”

Also represented in the crew of Disney characters are “Tonaid” Duck, “Bigeet,” formerly known as Piglet, from Winnie the Pooh.

“So yeah, maybe don’t trust Temu when you’re ordering socks because that is what will come in the mail,” he says.

How do you spot a counterfeit?

There are several ways to spot a fake item of Disney merchandise, which is frequently imitated due to high demand for such items. Spelling mistakes and inconsistencies are some of the first signs an item might not be legitimate. In this case, the misspelling on the socks show the items are likely not genuine.

Per the Temu site, customers who are unsatisfied with their purchase can return the item within 90 days using a provided shipping label. Some return processes might require additional context based on the nature of the item and its return, per the company.

Viewers react to the sock design

Some viewers shared that they experienced similar results when purchasing items from Temu.

“This is EXACTLY why you order from Temu,” one commenter wrote. “I bought Pepsi socks once and they came saying ‘peepi’. They’re my favorite.”

“My friend’s husband ordered ‘life size’ gravestone Halloween decorations and got Polly Pocket-sized gravestones,” another commenter wrote. “He also paid $50 for them. Temu fails always get me.”

“Yeah…don’t order the Christmas pillows, either,” a commenter wrote. “Melly Christmas, Dassing through the snow, etc.”

Others suggested that the misspelling might have been a way for the seller to avoid getting into trouble by violating Disney’s copyright.

“OK, but that is peak avoiding Disney copyright, PLUS the character images are all that’s gonna show outside your shoes,” one commenter wrote.

“That is probably Temu’s way of not getting sued by Disney, but this is absolutely hilarious!” another commenter wrote.

“Do they purposely have to misspell it because they can’t copy the Disney brands,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @emilie.fernstrom via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video, as well as to Temu via email.

