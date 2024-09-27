We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A restaurant nightmare that included finding glass in some pasta (and that’s just the beginning), conspiracy theorists tying rapper Usher’s missing tweets to the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, a look at which musicians have told the Trump campaign to stop using their music , and Hollywood pushing for California’s governor to sign a new AI bill .

After that, our trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Also: It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz! Scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win our new “Click or Treat” sweatshirt!

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A woman is outraged after what was supposed to be a relaxing dinner date with her husband turned into a restaurant nightmare. That’s because she says her husband found glass in his pasta .

➤READ MORE

All of Usher’s old tweets recently disappeared, fueling rampant speculation that the mass deletion was related to his friend and fellow music industry mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’s arrest on sex trafficking charges.

➤READ MORE

Which artists have asked the Trump campaign to stop using their music ?

➤READ MORE

🤖 TECH

Hollywood calls on Newsom to sign latest California AI bill

The bill would address some of the critical harms of AI , which actors fought for in last year’s strike.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win our brand new “Click or Treat” sweatshirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

VP HOPEFUL JD VANCE HAD A GAFFE THAT WENT VIRAL WHEN TALKING ABOUT THE PRICE OF A GROCERY ITEM. WHICH ITEM WAS HE DISCUSSING?

To enter to win a shirt, sign up for web_crawlr here.

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Fixing your own stuff

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍕 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion with a simple question: Why does Pizza Hut’s personal pan pizza taste different from the normal one ?

🚦 In a viral video, a traffic light expert revealed what NOT to do at a red light if you want it to turn green.

🧀 Is Walmart trying to pass off shredded cheese as something fancier—and more expensive—than it should be? We’re gonna get to the bottom of it .

🛜 This remote worker unplugged her WiFi router to get out of work. It backfired .

💁‍♀️ “ I’m just a girl ” is an ironic catchphrase used as a meme in TikTok videos and elsewhere as a response to “boys will be boys.”

🚗 This Wendy’s drive-thru customer says people should try a little tenderness the next time they order a Frosty at the window.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

AI is chillingly starting to make decisions on its own.