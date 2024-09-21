‘You scum’: Musicians tell Donald Trump to stop using their music at rallies

Politicians try to find the perfect song to encapsulate their campaign with each election season in the U.S. However, musicians are free to tell these politicians that they aren’t okay with using their music, visuals, or other works. That’s something we’ve seen throughout 2024 with Donald Trump.

Which artists have asked the Trump campaign to stop using their music?

Many artists are not willing to cross the hard line of supporting the controversial candidate. They’ve said as much using the legal arms of their respective teams. Although the different legal situations are unfolding in their own time, it’s clear that Trump’s team, at minimum, is going against artists’ wishes with little concern.

These are all the artists who have said no to Donald Trump using their music at his rallies—just in 2024.

1. Beyoncé

In the early days of the Harris-Walz campaign, “Freedom” by Beyoncé, featuring Kendrick Lamar, became a clear campaign anthem. However, it wasn’t long until the Trump-Vance campaign tried using the song on their own. When he tried to use the Lemonade track, Queen Bey’s team sprung into action.

Beyoncé has threatened to send a cease-and-desist to the Trump campaign after the former president posted a clip of her “Freedom” — Kamala Harris’ unofficial campaign song.



Details: https://t.co/BclxLmFg3Z pic.twitter.com/9UqqlyRE7b — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 21, 2024

On August 21, 2024, Beyoncé’s label and music publisher sent a cease-and-desist to the campaign. They noted the unauthorized use of “Freedom” in a campaign video. Likely due to the formidable reputation of Beyoncé’s legal team, no one has used the song again since.

2. Céline Dion

Céline Dion’s team moved quickly after Trump used “My Heart Will Go On.” The unusual choice was used as music at an August 2024 campaign rally. Not only did Dion’s legal team reach out, but they masterfully trolled him with a public statement.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” the statement began.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use …And really, THAT song?”

3. ABBA

In the case of Abba, Donald Trump’s campaign used more than one song. They’ve played “Dancing Queen,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “The Winner Takes It All,” all of which he was asked to stop doing. It’s likely the group became tired with “Money” being associated with the controversial figure. As a result, they moved to action.

ABBA demand Donald Trump cease playing their music at campaign events, saying he does not have permission or license to do so → https://t.co/iS96dGucWx pic.twitter.com/a7NFX3rEE3 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) August 29, 2024

A representative for the group released a statement to Reuters, sharing, “Together with the members of Abba, we have discovered that videos have been released where Abba’s music has been used at Trump events, and we have therefore requested that such use be immediately removed and taken down.”

4. Johnny Marr, on behalf of The Smiths

Unbeknownst to members of The Smiths, the Trump campaign played “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” at several rallies. It stood out, likely because it’s such an unusual pick for the occasion and the crowd.

Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now. https://t.co/M6eYROedOy — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 23, 2024

Then, after a journalist tweeted at Johnny Marr about the move, he took steps to get ‘this shit shut right down.’

5. Jack White, on behalf of The White Stripes

Jack White stated that he would pursue Donald Trump for copyright infringement after a video recap of a rally featuring The White Stripes’ hit, “Seven Nation Army,” appeared on social media.

In late August, White shared a statement. It began, “Oh …. Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin.”

“And as long as I’m here, a double fuck you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore,” White wrote, signing his name to the end of the statement.

6. The Estate of Isaac Hayes

Isaac Hayes’ son brought their battle to get Trump to stop using “Hold On, I’m Coming” to the internet and the courtroom. After being told numerous times to stop using the track, the estate reported that Trump ignored their requests.

🚨BREAKING: The judge has given his opinion and order in our case against @RealDonaldTrump. The court acknowledges it’s likely that post-June 6, 2024, uses were without a license and infringed on Isaac Hayes Enterprises’ copyright.



Thank to the Court for this order that came… pic.twitter.com/fxRTIGjAnt — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) September 12, 2024

Hayes’ estate claims that the Trump campaign used the song on 134 separate occasions after they first asked him to desist, per the BBC. Presently, use of the song is temporarily blocked pending litigation.

7. The Estate of Sinéad O’Connor

In March, the estate of Sinéad O’Connor shut down Trump’s use of her music at his rallies after “Nothing Compares 2 U” was used at several rallies.

The estate of Sinead O’Connor rejected Donald Trump’s use of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” saying the late Irish artist would have been appalled that Trump played the music for his campaign in the first place.



Read more: https://t.co/nTAEUd0udy pic.twitter.com/dj9niWI9aX — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 4, 2024

Part of the statement condemning the use of “Nothing Compares 2 U” reads, “It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.’ As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.”

8. Foo Fighters

The Trump campaign played “My Hero” as the candidate introduced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a Glendale, AZ stop in late August. A rep for the band told Variety that the band didn’t authorize the use.

“Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were they would not have granted it. Also any royalties received as a result of this use will be donated to the Harris/Walz campaign.”

Foo Fighters will be donating royalties from their song, “My Hero,” to Kamala Harris’ campaign after Donald Trump used the song at one of his rallies without permission. pic.twitter.com/8TTs8n3nJv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2024

While it’s unclear if the group has pursued legal action, the move was a smart way to combat Trump’s petulance.

9. WOODKID (Yoann Lemoine)

The Trump campaign released a video featuring WOODKID’s “Run Boy Run” in early August. However, the artist revealed on Twitter that he never authorized the use of a track he calls “an LGBT+ anthem.”

Once again, I never gave permission for the use of my music on that @realDonaldTrump film.

Run Boy Run is a LGBT+ anthem wrote by me, a proud LGBT+ musician. How ironic.

Please react and don’t be complicit @UMusicFrance — WOODKID (@Woodkid) August 6, 2024

Lemoine also called on his label, tagging Universal Music to assist in the matter. It wasn’t their first rodeo with something like this, also. In 2021, Lemoine threatened legal action when far-right French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour. It was a similar situation, although the laws around musical use vary by region.

