‘I write tickets for it every time’: Traffic light expert reveals what NOT to do at a red light if you want it to turn green

If you have ever been stopped at a traffic light for what feels like forever, you may have tried the “peek out” technique. You inch your car forward, bit by bit, so your vehicle registers on the traffic monitor sensor. The sensor, after picking up that a car is there, speeds up a light change and then you can go on your merry way.

Or maybe you’re moving your car forward ever so slightly in the hopes of seeing any incoming traffic. This way, if you have to run the red light, you can do so when there’s no cars coming your way.

But according to the Traffic Light Doctor (@trafficlightdoctor), this is a bad idea. In a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 4.6 million views on the platform, the traffic signal tech explains why.

Traffic light sneak peak

He begins his video recording at a traffic light stop. A truck can be seen approaching the white line painted on the road indicating where folks should stop. “You see this is what not to do at a red light. You see his truck is pulled too far forward,” the TikToker states.

Then, he transitions his camera to focusing on a screen monitoring traffic flow. On it, analytical overlays of two grids are shown. This includes graphs and a series of rectangular “boxes” which indicate correct vehicle placement. The Traffic Light Doctor explains that the truck driver “is missing the zone.”

He then continues, “So without it, that zone actually picking him up, he will not get a call on this controller. Which will then give him a green light.”

Since the truck driver is outside of the zone, his placement isn’t being registered on the system. And since he’s not being registered, then that means the green light he’s hoping for will not be turning on any faster.

“Luckily for him he has a vehicle behind him sitting inside of the zone,” the Traffic Light Doctor states, pointing to the monitor. “Which is allowing him to get a green light, and he can clear through this intersection.”

Others confirm this traffic light phenomenon

Like the Traffic Light Doctor’s video, this report by local news affiliated ABC 10 confirms the “inch” approach isn’t effective. Some people may swear by it, however, those experiences could be attributed to improperly calibrated traffic monitoring systems.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Department of Public Works interviewed by ABC echoed the Traffic Light Doctor’s points. “Slowly inching in could make you actually miss the green light altogether,” they said.

The outlet wrote that drivers are “better off just coming to a normal stop at the line.” The Department of Public Works employee agreed. “There is no validity to ‘inching forward’ and the driver should move forward to pull right up to the line at the traffic signal to get into the detection zone,” they noted.

However, the outlet did state that there is a way the “creep ahead” method can work. And that’s if a “driver stops well short of the stop line and then slowly rolls into the detection zone where the coils are.”

A mixed bag of TikTok reactions

Numerous folks who responded to the Traffic Light Doctor’s video couldn’t seem to understand why anyone could cross the traffic “stop” line.

One person said, “Imagine there’s a huge white line you’re supposed to stop behind.”

“I will never understand why people ignore the lines,” another echoed.

This user remarked, “If only there was a boundary of somewhat that tells vehicles where to stop. Like a big bright white line. Million dollar idea folks.”

Someone else responded as to why they think some folks employ this “creeper” method when driving. “Because theirs ppl that think the light is the sensor so the closer you are the faster it will turn,” they said.

One TikToker who lives in a different country shared the solution that’s employed for them: “In germany the traffic lights have a forced cycle for this situation.”

Some folks offered up different theories they’ve heard regarding prompting a light change. “Is it true if you flash your lights it make the light go faster like if it was an emergency service vehicle,” one asked.

Another shared their concern as a motorcycle driver. “Please tell me how I can get red lights to notice me on a motorcycle,” they begged.

