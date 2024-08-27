‘We know the truth now’: Man questions why the Pizza Hut personal pan pizza and large pizza taste different

Pizza has long been a delivery staple in the United States. Among the early chains pioneering the American pizza revolution was Pizza Hut, a brand that opened its first location in 1958. While its original focus was dine-in, in recent years, the brand has pivoted to focus more on carry-out and delivery options.

During this transition, they also experimented with their pizza recipes and offerings. For example, while the personal pan pizza debuted in 1980, the chain changed the recipe and baking method for the pizza in 2019.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion with a simple question: why does the personal pan pizza taste different from the normal one?

What makes Pizza Hut’s personal pan pizza different from its standard pizza?

In a video with over 69,000 views, TikTok user @weknowthetruthnow1 asks, “Why is the personal pan pizza so god d*mn good, man?”

“Why the large pizzas don’t taste like the personal pan pizza, bro?” he continues. “You’ve got to order the personal pan pizza to get that old school Pizza Hut flavor, man!”

The TikToker continues by singing the praises of the personal pan pizza, declaring that, “Whatever y’all putting on this personal pan pizza, put the same whip on the large pizza. We know the truth now.”

The TikToker is right to observe a substantial difference between the two pizzas.

As summarized by Fox Business, the personal pan pizza was “revamped” in 2019, offering “a crispier crust because it’s baked in a newly engineered pan and is topped with a new cheese and sauce blend.”

At the time, the pizza was met with mixed reviews, with someone even starting a Change.org petition with over 2,600 signatures to bring back the old version.

As the TikToker’s video clearly shows, the new recipe has fans. Several lovers of the new recipe took the comments section to share their views on the chain’s popular pizza.

“I swear I thought I was the only one who felt like that,” wrote a user.

“I agree, had one the other day but it’s $8 for 4 bites,” added another.

“I have never thought about this but you are 100 percent correct,” stated a third.

“I think it’s all about the crust. Idk it’s seems to be cooked to perfection,” speculated a further TikToker. “What yall think?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Pizza Hut via email and the @weknowthetruthnow1 via TikTok DM and comment.

