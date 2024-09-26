‘Gaslighting us… after feeding us glass’: Restaurant customers find glass in pasta. They can’t believe the owner’s response to their Yelp review

A woman is outraged after what was supposed to be a relaxing dinner date with her husband turned into a restaurant nightmare. That’s because she says her husband found glass in his pasta. If that wasn’t enough, the owner’s response shocked them.

TikTok user Molly (@mollz_) posted a video detailing the event two days ago. It now has more than 28,000 views. In the video, Molly explains that this is a PSA aimed at people who live near Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood.

That’s because, she says in the video, her recent experience at Gallucci pizzeria included her husband biting into a piece of glass embedded into his pasta. “My husband’s like biting into the pasta, and there’s like a weird crunch coming out of his mouth,” she recalls. “And tell me why he pulled out [expletive] glass in his pasta. We are at a restaurant and he’s eating glass.”

What happened after her husband bit into glass?

Molly says she and her husband alerted a member of the restaurant staff, which she acknowledges was completely overworked that evening. “Nobody’s coming over to say anything to us,” she says. Finally, the server did come back to their table. “And she was like, ‘Oh!’ takes the dish and leaves.”

Eventually, Molly says the server returned with the bill. It did not include a charge for the glass pasta, at least, Molly notes. However, Molly says she was alarmed that, in her opinion, the staff seemed indifferent to the safety hazard presented by the shard of glass.

She says she considered speaking to a manager, but her husband felt like the staff didn’t show an interest in helping. “I wrote a Yelp review saying that this was pretty unacceptable, saying that we waited so long and nobody really acknowledged us, and not that it was our waiter’s fault, but the situation was handled so poorly for there to be glass in our food,” she says.

Molly continues, ”And the manager of the Galluci responded back on Yelp. … And this man was like, ‘How many apologies do you need? You didn’t wait that long.’ I may have exaggerated saying we waited 45 minutes total. I know we waited a half hour in total, from finding glass to leaving. That’s not a lie. But he was like, ‘You waited five minutes, 10 minutes, nothing.’ And he was dying on that hill.”

She concludes, “This man sucked. Do not go there.”

“Gallucci Pizzeria really gaslighting us in the yelp review after feeding us glass,” she added in the caption of her video.

The exchange on Yelp

Molly did indeed write about the experience in a one-star review posted on Yelp. “At the very least I wanted an apology and for the situation to be addressed in a timely fashion but they offered neither,” she wrote in conclusion.

In response, the business owner Annibale G wrote, “Interesting. After reviewing camera footage, my server came to you asking what you would like instead 5 minutes after discovery of glass. You declined. You were then given check within 10 minutes. Love having camera backup for these types of reviews. Sorry you found glass in your pasta. Not sure how many more apologies you expected or how many more would have made the situation better for you. Good day.”

A second account designated as business owner for Gallucci, Gianni G., responded to other posts, some which appear to be related to Molly’s post and some that seem unrelated, with sarcasm.

Gianni Gallucci shared the following statement with the Daily Dot:

“Everything has been forwarded over to my attorney as this has become defamation of character on me and my business. Her story and timeline she has posted doesn’t match our camera footage by any means. Anything posted about it from now on will be forwarded over to our attorneys.”

Viewers weigh in on Gallucci

In the comments section, viewers weighed in with their opinions on this restaurant saga. Others simply cracked a few jokes.

“Maybe I’m a weirdo, but I would expect my full bill to be comped, to be honest,” wrote one user. “I can’t even describe how bad it can be for you to ingest even fragments of glass. It is a legit fear of mine. That is such a hazard!”

Another user said, “It also blows my mind that restaurant managers or owners think responding to negative reviews like that helps or is a good idea and doesn’t make them look even more bad.”

Someone else said, “This place always gave me weird vibes via social media and this confirmed a lot of gut feelings for me, but also GLASS???? I AM SO SORRY.”

One user joked, “I always ask for my glass on the side.”

Another referenced the ending of the restaurant’s Yelp response. “Good day,” they wrote. Molly replied, “The nail in the coffin for me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Molly via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

