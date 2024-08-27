‘It’s so small’: Woman reminds Wendy’s customers to be nice to drive-thru attendants after interaction with worker over Frosty

A Wendy’s drive-thru customer says people should try a little tenderness the next time they order a Frosty at the window.

You may not think twice about the person you’re ordering your frozen treats from at the drive-thru but YouTuber and TikToker Taylor Jane Jeter (@tj) is out on social media to let her viewers know fast-food workers are out here and they may be feeling a little tender.

Her courteous warning was posted to her TikTok account three days ago and now has more than 97,900 views.

Taylor’s interaction at Wendy’s

Her warning happened when Taylor attempted a light-hearted joke about the size of Wendy’s Junior Frosty. But she wasn’t expecting the response she got from the employee working the drive-thru window.

“Y’all, fast-food workers are traumatized,” she states in the video she made shortly after the transaction.

“I just got this Frosty and, like, when he handed it to me I was like, ‘It’s so small,’” she claims.

In the video, Taylor seems to indicate that she stated this in a joking manner. However, according to her statement, the employee took it very seriously.

“Like, I started chuckling and I thought he [the employee] was going to be like ‘Ah-huh, yeah it is kind of small,’” Taylor says. “But like right after I said it he was like, ‘Oh! oh! Is it small? Did you want a bigger size?”

She claims she then told the employee, “No, it’s fine! I… no, it’s good!”

“I just thought we could have a little chuckle together,” she claims. “No, it’s perfect,” she says she responded. “You’re doing great.”

“Y’all,” she tells her viewers, “Be nicer. To these fast-food workers, OK?”

How should you act in a drive-thru?

Getting your food at a drive-thru window may seem simple but the worker’s experience can be fraught, especially with customers that treat the convenience without the courtesies they may extend to counter workers.

Wikihow lists several suggestions for drive-thru etiquette, including staying off your phone while ordering, paying, and picking up; turning your radio down, knowing your order before you get to the speaker, and having your money ready before you arrive at the window.

“Organizing your payment method should be carried out before driving into the line. Trying to search for and dish out change from the deepest crevices of your car seat at the last minute may hold up the line and people’s orders. Worse for you, you might not have enough to pay!?” it reads.

Viewers weigh in

Commenters on the video overwhelmingly agreed: Be nice to the folks getting your orders at the drive-thru.

TicTia (@tlctia) wrote, “Lmao! That’s actually very sad…they be so miserable in them drive thru windows!!! I hope he had a good night.”

“Nah food service workers are traumatized. I have a tip to a to-go employee and she thought I was coming to yell at her. Damn near started crying,” another person wrote.

“Everyone should have to work in retail/customer service industry in US for a year you will truly respect the service industry we have here in the US they are doing their best be nice,” another viewer added.

One viewer stated, “The way I don’t play with spit or my food being stomped on it will always give… thank you so much and extremely warm vibes!”

Are Frosties smaller?

There doesn’t seem to be any evidence that Frosty sizes have shrunk over the years despite increasing in price due to inflation.

According to Nutrifox, the smallest serving available, the “junior” size—which is smaller than a “small sized Frosty, weighs in at a serving size of 6 ounces. This appears to be the size Taylor orders in the video.

The next biggest size available is the “small” which is served in 12-ounce portions — twice the size of the junior.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wendy’s for a statement.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taylor via Instagram and TikTok messenger for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



