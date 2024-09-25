Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed two anti-deepfake bills into law that afford greater protection to politicians over their likenesses being abused.

Now, actors and celebrities are campaigning for Newsom to sign a third, SB-1047, which would require AI developers to adhere to more stringent safety and security protocols when creating new systems.

Big names like Mark Ruffalo, Mark Hamill, and Titanic‘s Frances Fisher, who is on SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee, posted in support of SB-1047.

As of now, California law requires AI developers to “develop a coordinated plan” to combat the creation of deepfakes. The bill many are hoping Newsom signs would have developers comply with further safety and security protocols and allow for independent investigations of their products to prohibit deepfakes.

Actors, those in the entertainment industry, and SAG-AFTRA members have a vested interest in outlawing deepfakes: SAG-AFTRA has said that deepfakes are a threat to the entertainment industry, as they could replicate the faces, likenesses, and voices of actors and performers. The union’s 2023 strike focused on, in part, ratifying a contract that limited studio’s use of such AI capabilities.

In an Instagram post, Ruffalo said that AI can aid in “terrorist attacks,” “steal jobs,” and, of course, create deepfakes.

“Governor Newsom, please do the right thing. Don’t bow to the billionaires,” Ruffalo said in a video. “Protect us from the worst harms of AI.”

Though the two bills that Newsom signed last week and SB-1047 all landed on his desk on the same day, the Verge reported that Newsom expressed hesitation about signing the latter AI bill in an interview with Salesforce over fears it could hinder the state’s competitiveness when it comes to AI development, prompting Ruffalo’s “bow to the billionaires” comment.

Hamill made a similar point in a tweet posted today, saying “let’s make sure tech serves the people, not the other way around,” tagging Newsom’s X account.

“The future is ours to protect!” Hamill tweeted. “With the power of AI growing, it’s time for California to set the standard.”

https://twitter.com/MarkHamill/status/1838816164111327453

Fisher also tweeted in support of the bill and an open letter sent to Newsom about the bill, which she, Ruffalo, and Hamill all signed.

“This bill is not about protecting artists—it’s about protecting everyone,” the letter reads. “We are your supporters. We voted for you. We want to continue to believe that you are a leader who will stand up for everyone’s wellbeing, not just for a few Silicon Valley giants.”

Other actors, writers, and directors who signed the letter include: Ava DuVernay, J.J. Abrams, Jane Fonda, Mehershala Ali, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judd Apatow, Adam McKay, Alec Baldwin, and Jessica Chastain.

Notably, Grimes, also known as Claire Elise Boucher, signed the letter as well. Boucher is Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk’s ex-partner and the two share a child together. Musk posted a deepfake of Vice President Kamala Harris that, in part, encouraged Newsom to sign the two anti-deepfake bills into law last week.

The X CEO has railed against Newsom since for signing the laws, saying that he believes the California Governor wants to “ban free speech.”

