Today’s top stories are about: Mindy Kaling bringing ‘Brat Summer’ to the DNC (much to the internet’s chagrin), why everyone was scared for Alicia Silverstone’s safety after she ate a random piece of fruit, one woman’s violating experience staying at La Quinta , and the best online reactions to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s (second) divorce .

Kaling also called Nancy the “mother of dragons,” making internet users cringe .

🍇 DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME

‘This is so scary’: Alicia Silverstone confirms she’s alive after scaring the internet by eating street fruit

Don’t eat random fruit from a London yard, kids.

‘That day I was stripped from all my dignity,” said a Texas woman on TikTok .

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting divorced again, and the internet’s got jokes .

WHICH COMPANY HAS A SCARY CLAUSE IN THEIR TERMS OF SERVICE THAT RECENTLY WENT VIRAL?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: The woman who regrets buying a Porsche

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

⁉️ What does it mean to be “ delulu ?”

🟢 An Apple customer explained what the green dot on the back of your charger block means —and what to do if yours doesn’t have one.

🏬 This TikToker posted the trick she reportedly used to get a walk-in interview at Walmart while searching for a job.

🛒 A Publix worker said working at the chain grocery store was “ the most depressing thing on Earth ,” dividing viewers of his viral video.

👀 Shopping at discount stores like Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and Ross can be as good as a treasure hunt for some folks. That is, if the store employees are stocking merchandise and marking prices correctly .

👕 A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a PSA that might make you rethink your thrift store habits .

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why Netflix action movies always suck .

A Leo’s birthday upstaged? Glen Powell’s got some nerve!