‘Let me get dressed’: La Quinta customer says workers filmed her coming out of the shower

A Texas woman said she was “stripped” from her dignity by La Quinta hotel staff who allegedly filmed her naked in the shower. Now, she’s pressing charges.

La Quinta Inns & Suites is an affordable chain of hotels available throughout the United States. They’re known for their budget friendly rates, convenient locations, and complimentary breakfast (think cereal and yogurt, not custom omelet bar).

But customers have definitely run into issues, with reports of reservations not being honored due to overbooking, complaints of rude or unhelpful staff, cleanliness concerns, and billing issues.

Why did La Quinta workers walk in on this guest?

One woman was so appalled by her treatment at a La Quinta that she is pressing charges against staff.

In a series of trending videos collectively totaling more than half a million views, Krystal Milan (@krys__84) recounts the disturbing incident.

She explains that her friend booked her a room at a local La Quinta to help her rest after a bad case of COVID-19.

After her first night at the hotel, the manager called her down to the front desk and told her there was an issue with their online system and the payment for the room. Milan’s friend, who had paid for the room, met her at the front desk.

“Mr. Patel did a [whole] 360 and said that he was going to have to ask me to leave,” Milan wrote in one clip.

However, she has photos and screenshots proving that $382.20 was paid for the room and that the same amount was withdrawn from her friend’s bank account.

“I wasn’t feeling good and didn’t want confrontation, so I agreed to leave,” Milan added.

She had been in the midst of showering when the manager called her down, so he agreed to let her finish cleaning off before leaving the room.

When Milan stepped out of the shower, she was shocked to find that the situation had escalated. There was a hotel worker in her room who filmed her—naked—as she got out. Plus, the hotel room door was wide open, so anybody passing by in the hallway could see inside.

In one of the videos, a male worker is in the room, and a female worker is recording the situation from outside the door.

Milan tried to reason with them about letting her get dressed in privacy so she could leave, but for several minutes, they refused, forcing her to argue with them in just her towel.

“What you can do as a male is get out and let me get dressed,” Milan told the worker.

Did the La Quinta workers finally leave?

The male employee eventually got out at the direction of his female co-worker, but he kept arguing with Milan over her allegedly overstaying her booking.

“I am gonna sue the hell out of you for recording me while I was naked,” she told them.

In another video, Milan said that she did file a police report and is pressing charges. She also wrote a letter to a local government official hoping they would be able to help.

“That day I was stripped from all my dignity as a woman. They need to held accountable for what they did,” Milan wrote. “…TIL this day I can’t figure out why they did this.”

Viewers in the comments section were appalled by what Milan went through.

“He needs to lose his job. He made this personal. Huge red flag and corporate should be worried about his behavior,” a person said.

“Why do he think your going to get dressed with him staying in the door….. He should be fired….. and yes sue the hell out of them,” another agreed.

“I worked for a hotel and I can tell you now they are NOT supposed to come in your room. It’s a safety and liability issue,” a further commenter wrote.

That’s not completely true. Under hotel privacy laws, guests do have a limited right to privacy, but Legal Match reported that workers can enter a room if they suspect illegal activity or to carry out housekeeping or maintenance.

The Daily Dot reached out to Milan for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to the hotel’s corporate office via email.

