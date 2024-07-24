What does it mean to be ‘delulu?’ Sometimes delulu is the solulu!

The Gen Z slang phrase “delulu” is a shortened version of the term “delusional,” only it sounds more playful. It feels cuter to be called “delulu” rather than “delusional,” though most people tend to use the word to refer to themselves and their perceptions of the world instead of others.

Delulu meaning and usage

Most directly, yes, it means delusional. But it can mean being in a state of denial as well, embracing imposter syndrome, or manifesting your dreams. It sometimes has a positive connotation, because it’s meant to be something you embrace rather than reject. While it can be used negatively (like most words said in a certain tone), it’s much more likely that someone will be living the life delulu delightfully.

How do you pronounce delulu?

Delulu rhymes with Hulu, like the streaming service. Or “di-LOO-loo.”

Who started the term delulu?

According to Later.com, it began to circulate in the K-pop stan community, referring to people with theories about relationships and other gossip amongst their favorite band members. It was used as early as 2014, when it appeared on the K-Pop forum OneHallyu where user tinkeobel responded to a relationship rumors convo by saying that a couple were “cute and both are hot af lmao, but their shippers are pretty much delulu.”

But the idea of being delusional as a life path became more popular around in 2022 when TikToker Kierra Lewis posted a video that opened with “BE DELUSIONAL! F-ck what everyone tells you about being realistic.”

Lewis was stitched hundreds, perhaps thousands of times, with people sharing their own moments of delusion that catapulted them to greatness. It may not be the same playful word, but it is a playful attitude that people embraced on the platform.

2022 is also around when people started saying “delulu” a lot more outside of the K-pop community, and it’s a safe bet that Lewis’s TikTok was involved in that.

What does delulu mean in a relationship?

The dark side of delulu: being delusional about a relationship, either between other people or yourself and your crush is not usually a good thing. This is true no matter what word you use to describe it. Be real with yourself in romance, kids, and protect against heartbreak.

Wait: Is ‘being delulu’ a good or bad thing?

On the K-pop forums, it definitely began as a bad thing. Delulu was used to describe people making up relationships between total strangers who happen to be famous. Now it can be more flexible. It seems like more people want to be delulu since reality isn’t so hot. And if you agree with Lewis’s philosophy, being delulu can be to your benefit. It can make the things you dream about real.

That said, a lot of delulu memes are often still stan accounts or mockery of someone’s wild beliefs that are simply not accurate:

People get more creative on TikTok, especially with POVs of the delulu-ed.

What is ‘delulu is the solulu?’

Delulu is the solulu is another popular phrase which means being delusional is the solution to whatever problems you have. Maybe that’s true. But try checking in with reality first.

