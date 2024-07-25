‘The gasp I let out’: Woman reveals why you should always wash your thrifted clothes before wearing them

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a PSA that might make you rethink your thrift store habits.

TikTok user @poopypaigey posted a video warning viewers about the risks of wearing clothes freshly bought from a thrift shop. Her video was posted on June 22 and has already been viewed 1.1 million times.

“This is your reminder to make sure that you soak and clean the clothes you get from the thrift store or an estate sale or wherever,” she says in the video.

With a picture of a blue button-up shirt displayed in the background, she points out that it initially appeared perfectly normal. “This was the color, right? Like not that big of a deal. Got it for my boyfriend, whatever,” she says.

She recounts, “I hand-washed it. No big deal. Used some stain remover on certain spots. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is kind of like really gross water.’”

After this initial cleaning, the TikToker noticed lighter spots on the shirt, prompting her to question the effectiveness of her cleaning process. “I was like, all right, it just has to have accumulated dirt, whatever. So I doused the entire thing in the cleaning solution, right? Whole thing.”



The real shock comes when she shows the aftermath of her cleaning process. The TikToker flips her phone’s camera to reveal the shirt’s state. It’s soaking in a white bucket filled with murky, brownish water.



“This is genuinely all just like gross,” she says. She prods the shirt with a coat hanger to highlight the grimy liquid. “Yeah, no, it’s like really gross. So make sure to like clean the things that you buy. Because if not, you’re wearing this gross water.”

In the comments section of the video, many shared similar sentiments about the importance of washing thrifted or even brand new clothes. Others confessed to being more lenient with their laundering habits.

One user commented, “I IMMEDIATELY wash everything I get from the thrift as soon as I get home!!”

Another chimed in, saying, “This is why I don’t thrift; I always get way into my head about where everything has been.”

Meanwhile, another user admitted to occasionally skipping the wash altogether. “I cannot tell you how many times I’ve worn things straight outta the thrift.”

What dermatologists say

Experts agree with the TikToker’s advice. According to dermatologists, wearing new clothes that haven’t been properly cleaned can lead to skin irritations or even infections. This is particularly true for second-hand items. While they are a treasure trove for vintage finds and unique clothing, thrift stores can be a significant repository for germs if items aren’t adequately sanitized.

The Daily Dot has reached out to TikTok user @poopypaigey via email for comment.

