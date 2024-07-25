‘I did this & got hired the same day’: Job seeker shares trick she used to get an interview at Walmart on the spot

A TikToker posted the trick she reportedly used to get a walk-in interview at Walmart while searching for a job.

Vi (@iiaamrii) has reached over 418,000 likes on her viral video. In the clip, she walks around Walmart and through a set of double doors into what looks like an office.

She added an on-screen caption asking viewers, “How many aura points did I lose when I walked into Walmart asking to speak to a manager to say I have an interview when I literally just applied in the parking lot?”

Why is she talking about aura points?

Vi’s reference to aura points is related to a recent trend on TikTok. The trend involves TikTokers sharing something embarrassing, humbling, or desperate they did and asking how many aura points they lost.

Does her hack work?

In the caption, Vi says, “this what wayne meant when he said let it all work out fr,” referencing Lil Wayne’s song “Let It All Work Out.” She adds in an edit that “the hiring manager already got off work.” However, she clarifies in an update video that she was told to come back the next day for an interview.

In another follow-up, she shares that the hiring manager said he would get back to her in a few days. As of this writing, Vi has not shared whether she got the job.

While the manager being out sick meant Vi couldn’t get a same-day interview, commenters said her technique worked for them.

“I did this & got hired the same day,” a viewer wrote. “This is how I’ve worked at Walmart 5 times,” another agreed.

Another viewer suggested a strategy similar to Vi’s that would work for those not already outside their desired workplace. “Call and say ‘oh I had a missed call and a voice mail from one of the managers about scheduling an interview, but I did catch the name, it wasn’t clear’ and that’s worked for me,” they wrote.

Anything else to know about working at Walmart?

Vi is not the only TikToker who suggested hacks to being hired at Walmart. The Daily Dot previously reported on a Walmart worker who shared how to ask what the starting salary will be before getting hired.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vi via TikTok comment and email and to Walmart via media contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.