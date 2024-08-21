‘This is so scary’: Alicia Silverstone confirms she’s alive after scaring the internet by eating street fruit

Were you worried about Alicia Silverstone’s well-being this week? You’re not alone.

Now, you might have read that and thought, ‘Uh-oh, former ‘90s starlet—surely she’s overindulged in some drugs, booze, or Lisa Frank products.’

Friends, no. Alicia Silverstone has been on a watch list simply because she ate a weird fruit on Tuesday.

What happened to Alicia Silverstone in London?

While exploring London, Silverstone posted a clip on social media that involved her eating a mystery fruit she found in a bush in someone’s yard, in an extremely Cher Horowitz move.

@aliciasilverstone What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔 ♬ original sound – Alicia Silverstone

“OK, I’ve discovered someone that I can’t figure out what it is, and I need your help,” said Silverstone, who you might say was a little “clue-lacking.” (Damn, beefed it.)

“I just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether it’s a tomato or not but it’s not because look at these leaves. If I bite it … I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this? It’s almost like a pepper. Can someone tell me what it is? Thank you!”

Viewers were quick to point out that the fruit was, in fact, a form of deadly nightshade which can be poisonous to humans.

Alicia’s street fruit turns out to be poisonous

Whoopsie! In fact, according to Queensland Poisons Information Centre: “All parts of the plant are poisonous, especially the unripe fruits. If plant or fruit is eaten, early symptoms can include fever, sweating, vomiting, stomach pain, headache and increased heart rate. Symptoms are delayed for several hours and can persist for days.” The QPIC adds that eating a whole unripe fruit can be fatal to both humans and pets.

Folks in the comments understandably freaked out:

“This was five hours ago … can you confirm you’re OK, you’ve not posted.”

“They can be fatal. Please let us know you’re OK!”

“This is so scary, are you alright?? Why on earth would you eat something without knowing what it is?!”

“OMG NO!! It’s a Jerusalem cherry, very poisonous in the Nightshade family. Hope you are OK!”

Alarm spread beyond the comments as well, with observers analyzing this baffling decision by Silverstone.

Alicia Silverstone is “alive and well”

Foraging expert and TikToker Alexis Nicole responded on TikTok, explaining more about the plant after too many tags in Alicia’s video to count.

Fortunately, this concern proved to be overblown, as Silverstone took to X and TIkTok to confirm she’s “alive and well.”

Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow 😉😛 pic.twitter.com/sREsE0mqw3 — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) August 20, 2024

So breathe easy, Silverstoners. As a general PSA though, please don’t eat fruit from a bush in a yard, regardless of the fruit or the yard.

