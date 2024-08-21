The internet reacts to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce—with memes 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting divorced. Again.

Specifically, J-Lo filed for divorce on her own, but it stands to reason this thing is once again imploding and Ben will have to find a new Jen once again. (The guy just loves that “Bennifer” nickname.)

It’s a sad end to this saga, which somehow feels like it’s just the preamble to a third marriage between the two.

Moreover, divorce is hard no matter who’s involved. However, relationship professionals say the best way to get through heartbreak is memes (and if they don’t, they should).

The internet’s best Bennifer breakup memes

Obviously, when the news of the Affleck/J-Lo divorce sequel broke, the internet was all over it with the memes. Here’s a roundup of some of the best to get us all through this trying time.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting a Divorce



Matt Damon be like pic.twitter.com/L8FIn3ULFu — Dylan G (@JDG919) August 20, 2024

wearing all black to Dunkin tomorrow https://t.co/zATBZnC6Ak — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) August 21, 2024

the Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce from Ben Affleck story coming out on their wedding anniversary, sorry but no one’s doing Leo sun like thempic.twitter.com/5ovi0QrK2A — T (@teewatterss) August 20, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting divorced.



The public: pic.twitter.com/YPpn2t3tCG — chibi’s world (@chibilia_) August 20, 2024

jlo divorcing ben affleck after making a whole movie/album about him being her true love pic.twitter.com/bLJVZx1Gz4 — toeknee (@tonypraysick) August 21, 2024

I hope we get pics of Ben Affleck a la Nicole Kidman after her divorce but he has a large Dunkin iced coffee in one hand https://t.co/6QypzKAx2F pic.twitter.com/F8mbs4dJRO — LB (@lindseyrbond) August 20, 2024

A rod and ben affleck right now pic.twitter.com/M38PfE0zmW — Matthew reist (@ReistMatthew) August 20, 2024

Me in 20 years when my child Jean tells me JLo and Ben are getting married again pic.twitter.com/VolyGKrJzN — Ethektra 🔪 (@ethxhope) August 21, 2024

perfect photos, looks like she divorced him because he wouldn’t stop wearing a batman costume. zero notes https://t.co/DsbKcPa2Lx — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) August 21, 2024

Not Bennifer getting divorced… JLo really went from social media embarrassment, to flop album to flop tour to flop marriage. Jesus.



pic.twitter.com/DRnPguM8ep — 🎬 Lewis John Yule 🎥 (@LewisJohnY2) August 20, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck were getting a divorce the day this video dropped lmao pic.twitter.com/fg5d5Ms5Es https://t.co/5wwuoy0oh5 — John (@iam_johnw) August 20, 2024

This was their Before Sunset marriage. Before Midnight lies ahead https://t.co/JJqtsvrlW7 — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) August 21, 2024

This is the day I knew Ben wasn’t happy with Jennifer Lopez pic.twitter.com/UKO3wBQJzm — DeMarko (@freakymarko) August 20, 2024

In contrast, how is the @BenniferUpates account doing right now?

See? Laughter feels good through all our tears!

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.