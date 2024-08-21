The internet reacts to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce—with memes 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting divorced. Again.
Specifically, J-Lo filed for divorce on her own, but it stands to reason this thing is once again imploding and Ben will have to find a new Jen once again. (The guy just loves that “Bennifer” nickname.)
It’s a sad end to this saga, which somehow feels like it’s just the preamble to a third marriage between the two.
Moreover, divorce is hard no matter who’s involved. However, relationship professionals say the best way to get through heartbreak is memes (and if they don’t, they should).
The internet’s best Bennifer breakup memes
Obviously, when the news of the Affleck/J-Lo divorce sequel broke, the internet was all over it with the memes. Here’s a roundup of some of the best to get us all through this trying time.
In contrast, how is the @BenniferUpates account doing right now?
See? Laughter feels good through all our tears!
