‘Bro just roasting his coworkers’: Man calls working at Publix ‘the most depressing thing on Earth,’ dividing viewers

Publix worker Josh (@50mick) wants to fill you in on what it’s like to work at Publix. And it’s not great—at least not for him. As a matter of fact, 20-year-old Josh calls it “the most depressing thing on Earth.”

He posted his video before or after working a shift at the supermarket chain as he’s in his work uniform. His video has been viewed 350,000 times since Sunday.

“Honestly, this goes for any type of job like this. Fast food, grocery stores—the typically part-time job a teenager takes,” he says.

Fast food, grocery store workers are on average over the age of 25

While Josh is right that those are the types of jobs teenagers go for, those industries are still dominated by older workers.

“Food preparation and serving-related occupations were the most commonly held jobs by high school workers” (at least in 2020), according to Zippia. However, the average age of workers in those industries are not teenage-aged. According to Data USA, the average age of a grocery store worker was 37 in 2017. And the average age of a fast food workers was 25 in 2022.

Josh seemingly recently got his job at Publix and is currently undergoing training, like learning how to properly bag groceries.

“There’s an art to it. You have to bag them correctly,” he says he learned from the worker who trained him. “And I do something wrong, and the lady training me freaks out.”

Josh says his older co-workers take bagging groceries so seriously because “this is how she makes a living. This is her life every day.”

“And as a teenager, or somebody who just turned 20, there’s always something after. I’ve got a future. But she doesn’t. There’s nothing after this. This is it until retirement,” he says.

Josh says this theory has created mixed feelings for himself. “Realizing this has got to be simultaneously the most depressing but motivating thing,” he says. “That honestly could easily be me ’cause I’m a thousand good choices away from having the life I want and be financially free but only a few bad choices away from living that life.”

Some viewers working in such jobs agreed with Mick. But others felt like he was overthinking and cracked jokes at his defense.

“Bro just put the bags in my cart,” one said.

“Bro I just asked what aisle the salt it is,” another quipped.

Viewers defend working at Publix

Viewers also defended Publix as an employer and working at a place like it as an adult. Some workers said they prefer working at a place like Publix to an office job for various reasons.

“I work at Publix as a cake decorator and love it they have wonderful benefits and the hourly rate ain’t bad some of us older people are happy with the decision I’ve seen managers retire with millions,” one viewer said.

According to Indeed, most Publix workers make on average $14-$18 per hour. Those in management positions can make over six figures.

“I’m 45 & I’ve worked for Winn Dixie for 3 years now. I know people look down on me because of my age. But I love the flexible hours, my co-workers, & knowing I don’t have to take work home with me,” another viewer shared.

This is a sentiment shared by many who prefer grocery store and service industry jobs to white—or even grey–collar jobs.

A former teacher who now works at Costco shared how the grocery store gig increased her quality of life. And a former server said she regrets ditching her service job for a “big girl” job. She even claimed that her service job paid her more than she makes at her corporate job.

Viewers also told Josh that it isn’t as black and white as good choices vs. bad choices.

“Sometimes the older folks that are working it’s not because of their bad choices, life happens and it’s not always good God bless you for sharing and may all your choices be good,” one said.

“This! They could have once had a high paying corporate job or owned a business. Life ebbs and flows,” another viewer agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to @50mick via TikTok comment and direct message. The Daily Dot also reached out to Publix.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.