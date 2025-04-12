Newsletter: ☕ Horrifying coffee discovery

Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: A customer’s horrifying discovery in their coffee , a traveler having a nightmare airplane experience , Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem getting roasted for a photo op fail , and a woman believing that her Stanley cup saved her life .

After that, we’ve got another “Meme History” column for you about a meme that the Daily Dot “killed” way back when. 👀

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“How can you do this to me…?” she asked before revealing the surprise. Inside the coffee cup, right near the lid, was a small cockroach.

➤READ MORE

In a viral video with more than 4 million views, one traveler shared the upsetting experience she had while trying to board a plane.

➤READ MORE

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is being ridiculed online after appearing to point a firearm at the head of a law enforcement officer.

➤READ MORE

Stanley water bottles are known for their durability. One woman says hers may have saved her from a catastrophic injury during a car crash.

➤READ MORE

By Kyle Calise

Video Director

Meme History: Dat Boi

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛩️ This airport situation is frankly quite disturbing and feels like a huge personal violation. What would you do in this situation?

🎂 Walmart’s cakes have been going down a treat on TikTok—but are they worth the hype?

🍞 Fresh, natural food is becoming increasingly hard to find while grocery shopping. Sure the food feels fresh and taste good, but when you actually read the ingredients you realize how many chemicals and preservatives you’re consuming.

🌮 Taco Bell holds a special place in many hearts so it becomes disappointing when the classic combos have suddenly become unavailable.

🛋️ Pottery Barn has built a reputation for high-quality furniture, stylish designs, and affordable price tags to match. But not everyone walks away happy with their purchases.

👩‍👧 From the Daily Dot archive: Influencers are putting foster and adopted kids in the limelight—advocates are calling it exploitation.

📺 Meanwhile on YouTube…

Actress Patina Miller has a very relatable texting back problem.