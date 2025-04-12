Newsletter: ☕ Horrifying coffee discovery

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: A customer’s horrifying discovery in their coffee, a traveler having a nightmare airplane experience, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem getting roasted for a photo op fail, and a woman believing that her Stanley cup saved her life.
After that, we’ve got another “Meme History” column for you about a meme that the Daily Dot “killed” way back when. 👀
See you next week!
— A.W.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🐜 WTF
‘How can you…do this to me?’: Albuquerque Dutch Bros. customer orders coffee. Then she looks in the cup
“How can you do this to me…?” she asked before revealing the surprise. Inside the coffee cup, right near the lid, was a small cockroach.
✈️ TRENDING
‘This is extremely dangerous’: Woman gets to airport with traveling partner. Then she gets ‘randomly chosen’ to stay behind
In a viral video with more than 4 million views, one traveler shared the upsetting experience she had while trying to board a plane.
🔫 VIRAL POLITICS
Kristi Noem’s latest stunt video features her accidentally pointing a gun at an ICE officer’s head
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is being ridiculed online after appearing to point a firearm at the head of a law enforcement officer.
🥤 WOAH!
Woman gets into car crash. Then she notices the shocking way her Stanley Cup saved her life
Stanley water bottles are known for their durability. One woman says hers may have saved her from a catastrophic injury during a car crash.
We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.
By Kyle Calise
Video Director
Meme History: Dat Boi
Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🛩️ This airport situation is frankly quite disturbing and feels like a huge personal violation. What would you do in this situation?
🎂 Walmart’s cakes have been going down a treat on TikTok—but are they worth the hype?
🍞 Fresh, natural food is becoming increasingly hard to find while grocery shopping. Sure the food feels fresh and taste good, but when you actually read the ingredients you realize how many chemicals and preservatives you’re consuming.
🌮 Taco Bell holds a special place in many hearts so it becomes disappointing when the classic combos have suddenly become unavailable.
🛋️ Pottery Barn has built a reputation for high-quality furniture, stylish designs, and affordable price tags to match. But not everyone walks away happy with their purchases.
👩👧 From the Daily Dot archive: Influencers are putting foster and adopted kids in the limelight—advocates are calling it exploitation.
📺 Meanwhile on YouTube…
Actress Patina Miller has a very relatable texting back problem.