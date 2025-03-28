Patina Miller has a very relatable texting back problem

With Season 4 of Starz’s beloved crime drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan in full swing, we challenged the series’ star Patina Miller to reveal her internet and app habits through a series of questions.

Featured Video

So what’s the first app Patina checks every morning? And is she a victim to the TikTok Shop like the rest of us? Watch the video below to find out how your addiction to the internet compares to hers!

DAILY DOT: What’s the first website or app you check every morning?

PATINA MILLER: I hate to say it, but I am now a TikTok girly.

Advertisement

What does your TikTok algorithm look like?

PM: A lot of fashion content these days. It’s mostly fashion, food, plane accidents and funny videos.

Have you ever bought anything from the TikTok shop?

PM: I actually brought some lashes from TikTok that my niece has now taken for me.

Advertisement

Which phone app do you think your character, Raquel Thomas, would be addicted to if she lived in 2025?

PM: Raquel will probably be the one to be like, I don’t want apps, I don’t want these types of things, because I can’t focus and be like a boss the way I want, because she’d be scrolling all the time. She would probably love like a Spotify. You know what I mean? Listen to some good tunes. But as far as TikTok and Instagram, she is not wanting anyone to know where she is at any given time. You know, maybe she could use it as a way to track her son in some weird way.

What’s usually talked about in the group chat with your Raising Kanan costars?

PM: We are a cast that are really fans, big fans, of each other. So when we watch each other’s work, when the season comes out, we give a lot of flowers to each other in our group chats. And if something funny has happened, maybe we’ll send like a meme or something…but it’s definitely a group chat that is very much all about love. It’s all about appreciating each other and giving each other our flowers.

Advertisement

What’s the name of your group chat with your best friends?

PM: We call ourselves the Power Puff Girls. I didn’t name the chat, my friend named the chat.

How long does it usually take for you to reply to a text message?

PM: Okay, I feel like this is…yes, I sometimes will take a long time! It just depends on what’s happening. If I have my phone on me and I’m really in it, I will respond like right away. I think people in my life would say that it takes me a bit long to respond to text messages or that texting back is not a strong suit. It just depends on what’s happening. My friends have wanted to fight me about not sending a text back.

Advertisement

How many unread emails are in your inbox?

PM: It used to be like 33,000 unread. Now, I think it might be a little less. I get spammed a lot, and then I’m lazy, and I don’t like to do the work of emptying out my inbox. It used to be like 33,000 unread emails, and anyone I showed it to would get hives. They get nervous when I say that. It makes them uneasy.

Which website from the early internet do you miss the most?

PM: I liked MySpace. All I remember is that I used to sing on my MySpace. It was an early Destiny’s Child song, and I’m trying to remember which one it was. But I miss the MySpace of it all.

Advertisement

Make sure to catch new episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Fridays on STARZ at 8 p.m. ET, or catch up on Season 4 on the STARZ app.