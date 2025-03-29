‘Stanley needs to sponsor you’: Woman gets into car crash. Then she notices the shocking way her Stanley Cup saved her life

Stanley water bottles are known for their durability. One woman says hers may have saved her from a catastrophic injury during a car crash.

In a video with over 6.5 million views, Hayden Osmera (@haydenosmera) shows a clip of her car being loaded onto a tow truck. Inside the cabin, she shows that the driver’s side airbag deployed, the windshield shattered, and the front dash buckled down.

In the cup holder, a turquoise Stanley cup holds up part of the dash that collapsed.

On-screen text reads, “Walking away with scrapes and bruises from the scariest moment of my life because my Stanley cup saved the dash from crushing my legs.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Osmera explains that she hit a semi-truck bed, going 40 miles per hour, while trying to flip her sun visor down to shield her eyes on her way to school.

Osmera says she didn’t notice the Stanley until a firefighter pointed it out as she was getting her vitals checked by emergency services.

“A firefighter came over to me and told me how my water cup had saved the dash of my car from collapsing onto my legs on impact,” she writes in the email. “The Stanley Cup I have taken everywhere for the past two years was the reason I can walk away.”

Will Stanley respond?

In 2023, Stanley’s durability went viral after a woman shared that the cup survived a car fire, prompting the brand to cover the cost of her vehicle.

Stanley hasn’t reached out to Osmera yet. However, viewers suspect the brand may show their appreciation for the “free advertisement.”

“Get Stanley to buy you a car!!” one says.

“What an advertisement damn,” another writes.

“This has to be the best form of advertising,” a viewer says.

“They survive fires and protect you wow might have to invest,” a fourth adds.

Viewers say their Stanley cups are life-savers

Osmera isn’t the only Stanley owner who attributes their safety to the stainless steel water bottle. One TikToker claims that her Stanley blocked a stray bullet from a shootout in front of her home. And many viewers have similar experiences.

“My Stanley defended me from a mugging. Also, the most satisfying sound I’ve ever heard,” one shares.

“My Stanley broke my fall on the stairs once,” another says.

However, others say their Stanleys have done the opposite.

“My Stanley hit me during my crash and left a gash on my head,” a viewer claims.

“And my Stanley knocked me out during my car crash,” another writes.

“My friend got beat up with a Stanley Cup, so it’s hit or miss, I guess,” a third says.

“I crashed and totaled my car because of my Stanley,” a fourth adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Stanley for further comment.

