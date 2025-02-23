‘This is so trifling’: Delta passenger gets home after flight. Then she sees what TSA did to her food

This airport situation is frankly quite disturbing and feels like a huge personal violation. What would you do in this situation?

Airport security is known to rummage through your belongings somewhat carelessly, and some people have reported whole items being stolen.

But what this airport screener did was on a whole other level.

TSA ‘violates’ grandma’s belongings

In a viral video with a whopping 1.8 million views, content creator Taila (@tailaooo) shared the shocking thing that happened to her grandmother at the airport.

In the video, Taila’s grandma was unpacking her bags from her trip when she noticed something unbelievable.

“They took my food. Opened my food and took some out,” the grandma said, looking concerned. “That’s not a good thing.”

She claimed the baggage handlers, either in Atlanta or Connecticut, may have been the ones to have taken her food. But it also could have been TSA.

In the video, the grandma has a large Tupperware full of rice mixed with what appears to be chopped sausage.

It’s not uncommon for people to travel with food, especially if it’s something that was specially made by a family member or friend.

Viewers are shocked at the audacity

“Grandma not mad grandma just hurt,” a top comment read.

“They could’ve at least smoothed it back out,” a commenter pointed out.

“Somebody didn’t bring lunch to work that day…they said ‘look at God! Providing lunch!’” a person speculated.

“Touching peoples food is crazy, and also you have no idea what people do with their food how they cook it that’s nasty,” another wrote.

Another passenger speaks out

This isn’t the first time an airline has been careless with a passenger’s belongings.

Another passenger (it’s unclear which airline they were flying with) said the contents of their suitcase were extremely shaken up. She said her hair extensions were clumped in a corner instead of in the bag she packed them in. Additionally, the hair extension bag was ripped.

She ended up finding a note inside her laptop bag explaining that TSA had gone through her belongings. However, it’s still unclear why they tousled everything so much.

“I hope your pillow is always warm,” the passenger said, wishing bad things on the person who rummaged through her belongings. “I hope you forget your headphones tomorrow on the train. And I hope you confess your feelings to your crush, and they ghost you.”

Can TSA check your bags?

Most people are familiar with TSA screening carry-on bags through the scanner and then physically if something potentially odd is detected.

But did you know that they may also look through your checked bag without you present? If your bag is physically inspected, TSA will place a note in your bag letting you know.

And no, that little luggage lock won’t save you. TSA has master keys for certain brand locks or could cut your lock.

If your property was damaged or lost during the screening process, you can file a claim with TSA.

Be warned that just getting an acknowledgment from the agency will take four to six weeks, and having it investigated could take up to six months. If your claim is approved, you’ll get a letter and form to complete regarding the settlement agreement and/or payment method.

Furthermore, a handful of airports have private companies handling screenings, not TSA. You can find that list here.

The Daily Dot reached out to Taila for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Delta and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport via email.





