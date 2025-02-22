‘So you got 2 different menus?’: Man tries to order combo box at Taco Bell drive-thru. Then the workers tell him it doesn’t exist

When you hear Taco Bell, late-night adventures to the drive-thru come to mind. Ther’s nothing better than hitting the town and finishing the night with a Crunchwrap Supreme. There are countless classics on Taco Bell menu and truly can’t go wrong with any option.

Taco Bell holds a special place in many hearts so it becomes disappointing when the classic combos have suddenly become unavailable.

In a TikTok, with over 21.8K views, Phillip (@phillipthedeal) reveals how difficult it is to order off the new Taco Bell menu and wonders where on Earth did all the combos go?

Where did the Taco Bell menu combos go?

In his TikTok, Philip showcases the new Taco Bell menu design and it completely has ditched combo numbers. The menu removed the combo numbers in favor of spelling out three steps.

The first step on the new drive thru menu is to “Pick Your Fav.” This section lists out the tacos, burritos, and other items sold at Taco Bell.

The second step on the new drive thru menu is “Customize.” This step features all the different protein options available for each item from the step 1 section.

The final third step on the new drive thru menu is “Make It A Combo.”

Here’s the kicker, every time Phillip goes to order a combo, the Taco Bell drive-thru employees tell him combos don’t exist. Phillip proceeds to argue that the menu says that combos are still a possibility to make even if the numbers are gone. The Taco Bell employee informed Phillip that combos must be ordered through the Taco Bell app.

Phillip claims this has happened three separate times with three different employees. Which makes sense this has caused frustration and confusion for him. When the drive-thru menu says it’s possible, and three different employees tell you otherwise, that’s annoying.

Philip told Daily Dot, “I was disappointed. I had to order my meal from memory of the menu from two years ago.”

Did Taco Bell really get rid of combos?

According to Taco Bell, combos still do exist. Taco Bell lists all the different combos still available and even offers customizations to fit individual preference with combos.

So what exactly is going on with this drive-thru menu then?

Recently, Taco Bell has been experimenting with elevating their drive thru experience with artificial intelligence. Restaurant Business reported that Taco Bell plans to use voice AI to cut down customer wait times and improve customer and employee experience. Taking orders can be viewed as a mundane task so using AI can help free up a position for an employee to be prepping food.

The question is: Will the employee actually get relocated to the kitchen to prepare food or will it just be a reason to cut a shift? More and more fast food chains are actively looking for ways to cut down costs and Taco Bell believes using AI with the drive-thru will help.

Fast food prices have consistently gone up in the past few years due to inflation. According to the USDA, food prices will continue to rise at a minimum around 2.2%. The reason for this is the rise of food ingredient prices, labor costs, supply chain disruptions, and overall inflation.

Which makes us wonder if Taco Bell is intentionally trying to hide the combos to save money. Combos are always associated with value. It’s strange how Philip was told by three separate employees combos must be ordered through the app and can’t be ordered in the drive thru.

Why do you have to order through the app?

Taco Bell wants you to use the app because you will become data that they own. Data is a precious luxury for companies and creating their own consumer profiles give them the best chance to lure customers back to Taco Bell.

Once you opt into the Taco Bell app, Taco Bell will be better positioned to understand your buying habits. They can send promotions and notifications to keep your attention on Taco Bell. The app notification noise is the iconic Taco Bell dong noise and it’s hard to ignore.

Hearing the dong noise triggers craving for Taco Bell and providing a nice little discount can sway people into ordering Taco Bell.

Using the app can provide savings since ultimately you are opting into giving Taco Bell your data.

What did the viewers think about this Taco Bell Menu?

In the comments, users offered mixed reactions to Phillip’s discovery.

“They’re trying to make you download an app to eat Taco Bell?” one commented.

“This is why I use the app and just get the Cravings Box, because I need my Gordita crunch in a combo,” one shared.

“I’ll never forgive them for taking the combo away,” one added

“Fast food places have started playing with their menus in a very not cute way. This menu is an example,” another user added.

This TikTok has more than 21.8K views with over 500 likes.

The Daily Dot has received a statement from @phillipthedeal over TikTok messenger. We also contacted Taco Bell over email.

