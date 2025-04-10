‘How can you…do this to me?’: Albuquerque Dutch Bros. customer orders coffee. Then she looks in the cup

TikToker Jessica Loretto (@creepyghoul_) takes to the platform to let viewers know about an unpleasant surprise she finds in iced coffee from Dutch Bros., a drive-thru coffee chain.

“I have gotten this far,” Loretto emphasizes as she shows viewers her almost empty coffee cup from her local Albuquerque, New Mexico Dutch Bros.

“Almost to the end, Dutch. Almost to the end,” she double emphasizes.

“How can you do this to me on sticker day?” she asks before revealing the surprise. Inside the coffee cup, right near the lid, is a small cockroach.

This is when Loretto really starts to get upset.

“Like, what?” she asks.

In the caption of the video, she says, “BUT LIKE ON STICKER DAYYYY?!?!?!”

Sticker Day explained

According to Dutch Bros., Sticker Day is the first Wednesday of every month when it “offer[s] a free sticker, while supplies last, with every drink purchased.”

Its infamous stickers are known for their fun designs and have become collectibles for some. In an article entitled, “Why I Love Sticker Day at a Local Dutch Bros,” writer Auna VillaReeves shares, “I look forward to each sticker day and there is almost nothing that would stop me from going to Dutch Bros just to get one. I will plan my whole day around getting that sticker.”

It’s because of this excitement around Sticker Day that finding a cockroach in Loretto’s coffee is a major disappointment.

Her viral video received 622,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers are shocked by Loretto’s discovery and urge her to report it.

“Nope. Report it to the Environmental Health Department…there’s an online form and make corporate compensate you appropriately,” one viewer suggests.

“Girl, if you don’t take it back and tell corporate,” a second viewer comments.

Another viewer writes, “Girl, you better call corporate ASAP.”

Legal Insights

According to Legal Match, which provides legal advice on various matters, the chances of succeeding in a case against a restaurant based on a claim for finding bugs or insects in your food are relatively low. It argues that these cases are typically more trouble than they’re worth.

It suggests, “Instead, a restaurant patron should consider writing an ‘insect in food complaint letter’ directly to the restaurant or state health department. It is much easier, and they may get faster results.”

Some viewers suggest that Dutch Bros. compensate her.

“Dutch better be nice and comp her free Dutch for the rest of the year or something,” one viewer recommends.

Another jokes, “That has to be the protein coffee.” To which Loretto responds, “Probably EXTRA protein with how much I already drank.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dutch Bros. via email and Jessica Loretto via TikTok for comment.

