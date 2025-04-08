Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is being ridiculed online after appearing to point a firearm at the head of a law enforcement officer.

In a video uploaded to X on Tuesday, Noem praised both Arizona police and officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while incorrectly holding a rifle.

“Human traffickers. Drug Smugglers. 18th Street Gang members,” she wrote. “Spent the morning in Phoenix with our brave @ICEgov and Arizona law enforcement arresting these dirtbags and getting them off our streets.”

Kristi Noem’s post was immediately criticized

The apparent attempt to appear tough by Noem, who has filmed numerous similar publicity stunts in recent weeks, was quickly met with condemnation on social media.

“She’s gonna blow that guys head off,” one user wrote.

A host of other issues were pointed out in a viral post from Ruben Gallego, a Democratic senator and Marine Corps veteran from Arizona.

“1. Close your ejection port. 2. If you have no rounds in the chamber why do you have a magazine inserted? 3. If you have rounds in the chamber or in the magazine why are you flagging the guy next to you?” Gallego asked. “4. Stop deporting people without due process.”

Other war veterans, including Washington Post military reporter Alex Horton, likewise criticized Noem for the clip.

“Noem is pointing the M4 muzzle at an agent with an open dust cover, indicating a chambered round,” Horton wrote. “It’s the worst possible place to point it. No one stopped her, including the agent to her left, who should know better but also has bad muzzle discipline.”

The video even seemed to enrage some conservatives, who argued that Noem’s actions were a waste of time and resources.

“She was hired in an actress role capacity to cheerlead for Trump. We’re sick of it,” another user wrote. “We want the 10-15 million deportation we voted for. The numbers don’t lie, they are not getting it done. Weak. Do better, cut off the cameras.”

The clip is not the first from Noem to cause controversy. Late last month, Noem stirred similar outrage after wearing what looked to be a $60,000 Rolex watch while filming in front of prisoners in El Salvador.

