‘It should be AT LEAST $35’: Woman custom orders $18 birthday cake from Walmart. Then she opens the box

Walmart’s cakes have been going down a treat on TikTok—but are they worth the hype? According to creator Morgan, who is better known online as Morgan Chomps (@morganchompz), they definitely are.

The clip begins with Morgan in the car holding her cake in a box.

“I custom ordered one of the viral Walmart cakes, and it’s time for the reveal to see if they’re really worth the hype,” she said. “You’ve probably been seeing the viral heart-shaped cakes from Walmart circulating and listen, I’ve seen the countless messages telling me to try one for myself. So here we are.”

She then showcased the cake, which was iced grey all over with a message written in black icing. The message read, “This cake tastes better than yours.”

“This custom cake cost me $18 honestly, she’s kind of stunning,” she added. As she cut into the cake, she revealed it was a two-tiered cake consisting of one chocolate cake and one vanilla cake, with strawberry filling and buttercream icing.

Morgan declined to comment via email.

‘Too pretty to eat’

“It’s almost too pretty to eat,” she lamented before taking a bite. She then gave her verdict, calling it an “amazing cake.”

“The cake is soft and fluffy and so flavorful,” she said. “The strawberry filling [is] incredible. And the buttercream is like that perfect birthday cake frosting. You know what I mean, where it’s not too waxy, but it’s also not whippy.”

“So, do the viral Walmart cakes get Morgan Chomps stamp of approval? Absolutely, and for the price, absolutely times two,” she said.

The clip has amassed 449,800 views on TikTok. And it’s fair to say commenters were pretty enthusiastic.

“I don’t think people realize that Walmart bakers/grocery bakers are BAKERS too,” one wrote. “They have the same amount of skill as a ‘home baker’ they work just as hard!”

“And just remember that we’re adults and we can go get a cake anytime we want,” another joked.

The official Walmart TikTok account also made an appearance in the comments, adding, “She IS stunning.”

While this Victorian-style cake is growing in popularity at Walmart, the most sought-after cakes seem to be heart-shaped ones that are purchasable for $17.

As reported by the Daily Dot, TikTok user Kala (@fearlessmco) showcased her own heart-shaped cake, which has “Twenty fine” written on it in chocolate icing.

“I’m gonna crash out and scream,” she said. “It looks so good.” The clip has raked in 6 million views.

Walmart didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form.



