Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: Kid Rock being mocked online for the outfit he wore to the White House , how people are reacting to Elon Musk giving away $1 million checks (and the chair of the state’s College Republicans being a recipient ), why a video of a Gen Zer crying over a huge rent increase is capturing the pain of a generation , and why singer Chappell Roan’s comments about not knowing any happy parents has sparked discourse online.

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

See ya tomorrow!

— A.W.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Robert James Ritchie, the artist known professionally as Kid Rock, is being ridiculed online after wearing an American flag-themed outfit at the White House.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

Elon Musk gave away two checks for $1 million earlier this week as part of an effort to fire up Republican voters ahead of Wisconsin’s hotly contested Supreme Court election. But people are pointing out an obvious issue.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

🏠 EVERYTHING IS TOTALLY FINE

‘How are we supposed to survive?’: Video of Gen Zer crying over huge rent increase captures the pain of a generation

A viral video posted by a Gen Z TikToker is resonating with young people who are struggling to get by as rent prices soar.

➤READ MORE

Chappell Roan saying she doesn’t know any happy parents has resulted in backlash and a heated debate within the parenting community

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Fans can’t stop yearning over new Lucy Dacus album

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍬 This expert declared that Skittles and other candies are among the worst foods for you. It’s not hard to understand why.

Advertisement

🥗 You’d probably also feel short-changed if you received this $13 salad from Chick-fil-A.

🥡 Sometimes, folks will order through delivery apps, even if the restaurant they’re purchasing from is right across the street. As humiliating as this might be for some, this behavior comes with an unspoken rule.

🧺 That liquid fabric softener is doing more harm than good, this expert says. Here’s why and what to use instead.

📜 A Wingstop customer thought she was receiving a surprise with her meal after noticing a special note in her bag.

Advertisement

📱 From the Daily Dot archive: TikTok is ushering in a wave of Latina influencers.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

Advertisement

HAVE YOU EVER HAD A VERY STRONG EMOTIONAL REACTION TO A SONG?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🔥 Hot on the Dot

This was the most read story on the Daily Dot yesterday:

Advertisement

➤‘Taco Bell did the same thing to me’: Woman buys cat grass from Petco. Then she takes a closer look at the $14 receipt

🎶 Now Playing: “Bullseye” by Lucy Dacus, Hozier 🎶



