That liquid fabric softener is doing more harm than good, this expert says. Here’s why and what to use instead.

Featured Video

Fabric softener is a laundry staple, giving your clothes a pleasant lingering smell and making them feel soft to the touch. However, there may be better ways to achieve the same effect without the damage it causes.

Yes, you read that right—damage.

What’s so bad about fabric softener?

In a viral video with more than 1.3 million views, repairperson Derrick (@derrickwith2rs_) shared a common issue he sees in homes.

Advertisement

“Fabric softeners probably one of the worst things you can use on your washing machine,” Derrick stated.

Not only is it bad for people with skin allergies, but it’s also bad for your clothes and the environment, he claims.

As Derrick repaired a broken washing machine, several of the machine’s parts were gunked up with thick blue softener. Even the inner drum had hard, stuck-on softener all over the interior that he had to scrape off. It literally looked like hardened wax.

“All that money you spend on your Nike apparel, you are going to ruin,” Derrick said.

Advertisement

He continued that he gets several service calls that are directly related to the overuse of fabric softener.

“Stop using it, people, you do not need it, I promise you,” Derrick added.

Instead, he recommended adding a bit of distilled white vinegar to your load of laundry.

“Your clothes will not smell like vinegar, I promise. And they’ll be soft,” he promised.

Advertisement

In the end, using fabric softener, especially excessively, is like dumping scented candles all over your clothes and machine, Derrick said.

What exactly is fabric softener?

Fabric softener is a lubricant that coats fabric to give it a softening effect, James Copeland, director of technical services for Prism Specialties, told the Today Show.

Items to avoid using fabric softener on

If you still want to use softener despite expert warnings, here are specific items that really should avoid the blue liquid.

Advertisement

Children’s clothes – Many children’s clothes are made to be flame-retardant and fabric softener weakens that effect

– Many children’s clothes are made to be flame-retardant and fabric softener weakens that effect Microfiber towels and regular towels – The waxy residue from the softener clogs the fibers, making it harder to soak up liquids like it’s intended to

– The waxy residue from the softener clogs the fibers, making it harder to soak up liquids like it’s intended to Athletic wear – Athletic clothing is often made with moisture-wicking fabric. Softener can not only weaken the fabric but make it smell worse over time.

Fabric softener alternatives

If you want your clothes to have a lingering scent, consider getting it from detergent instead of softener.

To make your clothes soft, you might need to start with the water source since hard water might be the culprit, Consumer Reports states.

Advertisement

“The ideal solution is to install a water softening system to your water supply. That should help with the softness,” said Rich Handel, a test project leader at Consumer Reports who specializes in laundry.

Otherwise, try wool dryer balls that literally beat out any lumps or stiffness.

Viewers were divided on the advice

“Used fabric softener all my life and never had any issues with any of my clothes or my washing machine i guess im the lucky one,” a person said.

Advertisement

“I stopped using softener like 4 years ago. I have noticed zero difference in my clothes. Saves you a ton of money too,” another chimed in.

“Tried to explain this to my mom after she wanted to use fabric softener in our brand new washer but she refused to listen,” a commenter vented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Derrick for comment via email and TikTok direct message.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.