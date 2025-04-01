‘Where is his suit?’: Right-wing flamed for silence over Kid Rock’s White House outfit—after attacking Zelensky’s attire

Robert James Ritchie, the artist known professionally as Kid Rock, is being ridiculed online after wearing an American flag-themed outfit at the White House.

Featured Video

In a video posted to the official X account for The White House on Monday, Kid Rock appeared in the Oval Office alongside President Donald Trump as he signed an executive order on ticket scalping.

🔥Kid Rock joins @POTUS in the Oval Office for the signing of an Executive Order to crack down on unfair ticket scalping.



‘Thank you, Mr. President, because this has happened at lightning speed… thank you for making this happen so quick.’ – Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/M4dT3nNsDU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 31, 2025

Yet despite the seemingly positive moment regarding a non-partisan issue, Kid Rock stole the attention with a bright red outfit adorned with rhinestones and American iconography.

Advertisement

Particularly, critics of Trump pointed to the fact that conservatives just recently chastised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not wearing a suit during a visit to the White House.

“Why isn’t he wearing a suit?” one user asked. “Y’all are hypocrites.”

Why isn’t he wearing a suit? Y’all are hypocrites https://t.co/8uxKj6vFB1 pic.twitter.com/S7aHshRmrz — a Juggalo (@Laneit360) April 1, 2025

“You got to be kidding me,” another said. “This mf @KidRock went to the White House dressed like that. WHERE IS HIS SUIT?”

Advertisement

You got to be kidding me. This mf @KidRock went to the White House dressed like that. WHERE IS HIS SUIT? https://t.co/5QJPJX8qhM — ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) April 1, 2025

CBS News’ Jim LaPorta drove the point home by quoting Brian Glenn, the Chief White House Correspondent for the far-right outlet Real America’s Voice, who accused Zelensky of disrespecting Trump when he recently visited the U.S.

“Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Just want to see if — do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the office.” — @brianglenntv to @ZelenskyyUa https://t.co/D2oO9ucetn — Jim LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) March 31, 2025

While Trump and his fans have long criticized Zelensky for his outfits, the president complimented him at the beginning of their most recent meeting for dressing more appropriately.

Advertisement

“You’re all dressed up.”



“Yes. I had to.”



“He’s all dressed up today!” pic.twitter.com/wxFiz1Kfod — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 28, 2025

Others expressed doubt that anyone, including bots, would scalp Kid Rock tickets to begin with.

“If there’s one place on earth that doesn’t have a bot problem, it’s the queue for Kid Rock tickets,” an X user said.

If there’s one place on earth that doesn’t have a bot problem, it’s the queue for Kid Rock tickets https://t.co/J7ZVFahf6n — AJ Alkire (@ajalkire) April 1, 2025

Advertisement

As for the executive order itself, partisan debate over whether the action would have any effect on ticket pricing raged as well.

“Our President, and his new cartoon sidekick,” one user noted. “He’s signing an EO that will do absolutely NOTHING to crack down on anything. The #MAGA crowd will eat this up.”

“This seems good though?” another optimistically asked. “Something that will really help musicians and fans of music. And even the outfit is kinda good.”

This seems good though? Something that will really help musicians and fans of music. And even the outfit is kinda good. https://t.co/qNxIHpfczs — Lindsay McDowens (@doctormcdougall) April 1, 2025

Advertisement

As it stands, the executive order, according to a White House fact sheet, will direct Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Attorney General Pam Bondi to confirm that scalpers are complying with tax laws.

The Federal Trade Commission has also been tasked with aiding Bondi in enforcing competition laws.

Whether the executive order will reduce bots and ticket prices remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.