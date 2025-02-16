‘IS SHE EVEN ALLOWED TO ASK ME THAT?’: Woman places delivery order from down the street. Then the driver calls with a strange question

Sometimes, folks will order through delivery apps, even if the restaurant they’re purchasing from is right across the street. As humiliating as this might be for some, this behavior comes with an unspoken rule. Even if it looks bad, delivery drivers shouldn’t bring this matter up. And if they do, it’s just to confirm the patron is at the location listed in their app.

However, a TikToker named Crystal (@henricksorem) says a driver on a recent order she placed violated this sacred law. And she wasn’t too happy with that. She documented her disbelief at this transgression in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 319,000 views.

Too many questions?

“Let’s just say I’ve never been more disrespected in my entire life,” Crystal begins. “My food driver lady calls me and she’s like, ‘Hey. It says that you’re like a four-minute walk away from me.’ And I was like…and?”

It seemed like the driver was incredulous as to Crystal’s location.

“And she’s like, ‘Is that like where you are actually? Like I could just walk to get it to you?’” Crystal says. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m like literally like down the street. Like two blocks.’”

Perplexed as to why someone would request delivery for an item just a four-minute walk away, the courier pushed the conversation: “And she’s like, ‘Why didn’t you walk to get it?’”

Crystal seemed offended that the driver would even think to bring the matter up to her. She began to share her ire with viewers in an astonished tone. Furthermore, she acknowledges how bad the delivery must’ve looked.

“Are you allowed to ask me questions, are you allowed to ask me?” Crystal says. “Listen, ma’am, don’t call me out like that. OK?”

2 blocks, too much

Moreover, the influencer explained why she didn’t simply go outside and walk two blocks to pick up her food. She explains that she isn’t used to the Louisiana heat.

“It’s hot here in freaking New Orleans. I came from a place where it’s two degrees outside,” she says. “You want me to walk like a couple minutes and get a heat stroke?”

Additionally, Crystal quipped that the delivery driver should simply keep their thoughts to themselves.

“No, mind your business. Also, I had already walked like 20 minutes before that,” she continues. “OK? It was the opposite direction. I just don’t want to deal with that.”

Crossing a line?

It’s easy to understand why Crystal is getting up in arms about her food delivery driver’s line of questioning. At the end of the day, they’re being paid to pick up an item and bring it to her. For instance, one commenter who replied to the TikToker’s video summed up this line of thought succinctly.

“After she confirmed it wasn’t a mistake and that you placed the order,” they commented. “Every follow-up question is an overstep honestly.”

However, there have been numerous folks who’ve written online about their food delivery app addictions. For this Redditor, the biggest drawback was all of the weight they gained as a result. Consequently, they turned to fellow users on the app for help on how to stick to healthier eating habits.

Hole in pocket

Equally troubling for other food delivery addicts were the mounting expenditures that occurred as a result of constantly ordering in. Financial services company Chime penned a blog post delineating how food delivery lovers can cut back on these costs. A Medium write-up by a man who overcame the stranglehold delivery apps had on him, delineated his battle,

Psychology Today also wrote that these apps are “effective at seducing customers to order unhealthy meals.” Also, the same piece stresses that many takeout meals are massive contributors to rising obesity rates.

@henricksorem IS SHE EVEN ALLOWED TO ASK ME THAT 😭 ♬ original sound – henricksorem

Viewers sided with Crystal

Regardless of one’s inability or unwillingness to brave hot temperatures, viewers commiserated with Crystal’s point of view.

Several TikTokers said they wouldn’t have hesitated to try and make the delivery driver feel bad for asking too many questions.

“The way I would’ve said I’m in a wheel chair, no hesitation,” one penned.

Someone else echoed the same sentiment: “I always hit them with ‘I’m sick’ or ‘my baby is asleep’ (I have no baby my baby is my cat).”

One food delivery driver in the comments section stated that they personally never ask customers about order proximity.

“As a food delivery driver, there are times I’ve wondered why the customer didn’t just go get it since it was so close, but it ain’t my business and I’m not complaining, I’m getting paid!” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Crystal via email for further comment.



