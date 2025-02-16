‘The salad humbled you IMMEDIATELY’: Chick-fil-A customer says $13 kale salad is worth it. Then she opens the plate

TikToker Reba Lasha (@rebalasha) was left feeling short-changed after a recent visit to Chick-fil-A.

In a video that has amassed 2.8 million views, Lasha said, “I don’t care what anybody says $13 is not too much for this salad.”

She then poured the kale onto a glass tray, which was roughly two handfuls’ worth.

“They were low, OK, but they gave me the last little bit they had, all right, the money’s already spent,” she added. “That’s what I get for talking mess.”

All in all, Lasha seemed a little disappointed by the experience—and viewers were fairly amused.

“The salad humbled you IMMEDIATELY,” one commenter said.

“Girl your mind changed quick once it came out,” another added.

Most of all, commenters were shocked by the price of the salad.

“What were you saying about $13 ma’am?” one asked incredulously.

“Now ma’am,” another echoed. “$13 ?!”

Lasha didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email. While it appears that this salad is made up of multiple Chick-fil-A products, the Daily Dot were unable to independently verify the exact salad and its price.

A happy ending?

However, it ended up being a happy ending for Lasha. In a follow-up TikTok, she revisited Chick-fil-A and got the salad again. This time, the dish was a lot more sizeable, with what looked like a quarter pound of kale along with the rest of the ingredients.

“This is exactly what it’s supposed to look like,” she said triumphantly, as she once again added grub nuggets, roasted almonds, and buffalo sauce, among other things.

In turn, commenters were obsessed with the salad’s redemption arc.

“We needed that redemption after the last time,” one commenter wrote.

“Ok, girl,” another added, “you redeemed yourself.”

Other commenters were firmly inspired to try the salad.

“I’m obsessed, my new favorite combo,” one commenter said.

“I tried it for the first time 3 days ago and it’s SOOOOO GOOD,” another added.

While a third echoed, “I need to try this the next time I go.

This isn’t the first time shrunken Chick-fil-A orders have caused chaos for customers. TikToker slaygirlqueen6489 (@slaygirlqueen6489) was left aghast at her $15 Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap. As she held the wrap, which was only a few inches tall, she said, “I’m going to need to have a word with Chick-fil-A because what’s this?”



