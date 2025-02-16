‘Sorry had to get rid of it’: Wingstop customer receives strange note with to-go order. Then she sees what the worker gave her

A Wingstop customer thought she was receiving a surprise with her meal after noticing a special note in her bag.

Featured Video

Uranna Hector (@urannaknowsbest), an Army veteran, said she had recently ordered Wingstop. It’s suggested she received the food via a delivery app as she said she didn’t open the bag until waking up from a nap.

When she opened the bag, Hector said she saw an extra Wingstop box that had a note written on it.

“Sorry, had to get rid of it,” the worker wrote. “Enjoy!!” They added a smiley face to the end of their message, which Hector assumed meant something good would be inside.

Advertisement

The box, however, only contained dozens of celery sticks.

“Wingstop, count your days,” she said. “I [expletive] hate celery.”

As of Sunday, Hector’s video had amassed more than 1.2 million views.

Wingstop sells celery?

It does. Celery is one of the few side items that customers can order with their wings. Typically, the restaurant sells veggie sticks or a mix of carrot and celery sticks, but you can request just one veggie if you have a preference.

Advertisement

In addition to veggie sticks, Wingstop also sells cheese and seasoned fries, Louisiana voodoo fries, buffalo ranch fries, and cajun fried corn as side items.

The veggies, however, are the only meal accompaniment that is served fresh and chilled.

Customers have been similarly disappointed by Wingstop orders

Hector isn’t the only customer from the wing-based chain who’s been less than happy at what she received in her to-go bag. At least she got extra food, though. Another customer was peeved because he said his bag of food came with an absurd amount of grease. It’s not clear whether they received a refund.

Advertisement

A second customer, meanwhile, said they ordered lemon pepper wings from the chain, but said the chicken still had some feathers attached to it.

“This thing still has feathers on it, this is the wing that would not stop,” the customer said in disgust.

Viewers say the content creator is being ungrateful

In the comments section of Hector’s video, several users said they would’ve been elated had they received the free celery.

Advertisement

“Celery and ranch are ELITE WYM!!!!” one viewer wrote.

“That’s heaven wym???” another questioned. “With some ranch.”

“As long as they gave extra ranch I would’ve been in heaven,” a third user replied.

Others, however, were just as mad as Hector was.

Advertisement

“They could at least gave you some carrots, too, friend,” one woman said.

“They wrong for that,” another wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

“Yeah, corporate will be hearing from me,” a third viewer quipped.

And some people said they were tickled by the note attached to the veggies.

Advertisement

“They were definitely giggling as they wrote that note,” one viewer said, followed by the crying emoji.

“I like celery but WHY WOULD THEY DO THAT,” a second user asked.

“LMAOOOO nah I would’ve been tight they played you,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hector via TikTok comment and to Wingstop through email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.